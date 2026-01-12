🎟️ Raffle Ticket Details

Each raffle ticket represents one entry into Highway to Destiny’s Valentine’s Day Raffle.

The more tickets you purchase, the more chances you have to win, and the greater the impact you make.

All proceeds will provide basics for the unhoused and allow them to receive vocational training.





Important Notes:

• Winners will be picked after the raffle closes on February 8th, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST.

• Winners will be announced February 10th, 2026 on social media.

• No physical tickets will be issued. Entries are recorded digitally.

• All participants must be at least 18 years old.





Thank you for your generosity and for helping us turn hope into action this Valentine’s Day. ❤️