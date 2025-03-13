Children's Holiday Magic Project, Inc.
Hike for Holiday Magic - 7 Bridges, Spring Edition
1040 University Ave B101
San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Individual Registration
$40
Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the end!
Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the end!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Family/Group 4-pack
$75
groupTicketCaption
Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the end!
Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the end!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout