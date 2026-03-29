Hike for Holiday Magic - 7 Bridges, Spring Edition

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Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!
Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!
Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!
Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!
$
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