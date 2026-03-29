Children's Holiday Magic Project, Inc.

Hosted by

Children's Holiday Magic Project, Inc.

About this event

Hike for Holiday Magic - 7 Bridges, Spring Edition

1040 University Ave B101

San Diego, CA 92103, USA

Individual Registration Includes $10 early bird discount
$30
Available until May 6

Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!

Family/Group 4-pack includes $10 early bird discount
$65
Available until May 6
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!

Individual Registration
$40

Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!

Family/Group 4-pack
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes Jeffery's official audio tour, t-shirt, and Pizza Party from Tavola Nostra Pizzeria & Cucina at the finish line!

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