Hike Kidz Foundation

Hosted by

Hike Kidz Foundation

About this raffle

Hike Kidz Foundation Christmas Event Raffle

Hike Kidz Foundation Christmas Raffle Ticket
$20
$20 PER TICKET Includes One raffle entry PER TICKET and use of photo booth day of event GRAND PRIZE- GROUP ADVENTURE PARTY PACKAGE VALUE $ 3500 A night at Pirate’s Cove - Pirate Ship Ride - In The Moment Photo Booth at venue Catered meals (20 people) 2nd PRIZE - 43 INCH SMART TV 3rd PRIZE - GIFT BASKET BUNDLE- Melting Pot Gift Card, Rebel Heart Beauty Service
Add a donation for Hike Kidz Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!