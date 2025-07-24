Hope for the Hill Country BBQ Cook Off & Concert

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About this event
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Includes BBQ sandiwch with chips. Donations acccepted for alcoholic beverages
You will get this VIP both Friday and Saturday Night.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Food and beverages available at the event!
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Food and beverages available at the event!
$
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