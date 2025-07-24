Texas Firewalkers

Hosted by

Texas Firewalkers

About this event

Hope for the Hill Country BBQ Cook Off & Concert

3862 TX-16

Bandera, TX 78003, USA

VIP Table for 8 - Two Nights
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. Includes BBQ sandiwch with chips. Donations acccepted for alcoholic beverages

You will get this VIP both Friday and Saturday Night.

General Admission - Friday August 1st, 2025
$10

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Food and beverages available at the event!

General Admission - Saturday August 2nd, 2025
$10

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Food and beverages available at the event!

Add a donation for Texas Firewalkers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!