Hill Country Council For The Arts

Hill Country Council For The Arts

Hill Country Council For The Arts Memberships

Individual
$50

Valid until March 10, 2027

  • Receive a discount on all HCCA programs and ticketed events
  • early access to class registration and special programs
  • Invitations to member-only events, previews, and open studios
  • Early access to monthly email with upcoming opportunities
  • Recognition as an HCCA supporter on website and socials
  • Eligibility to participate in member exhibitions or calls for art
  • Discount on HCCA merchandise
  • Access to reserved parking for classes and select events
Family
$75

Valid until March 10, 2027

Designed for households who want to create, learn, and experience the arts together.

  • Class discounts for immediate family members living in the same household (includes adults and children; applies to eligible classes and workshops)
  • Priority registration for youth and family-friendly programs
  • Invitations to family-focused events and workshops
  • Member-only email updates with upcoming classes, camps, and opportunities
  • Recognition as an HCCA Family Member
  • Access to reserved parking for classes and select events

Discounts apply to immediate family members residing in the same household. Benefits may vary by program and are subject to availability.

Business Partner
$150

Valid until March 10, 2027

For local businesses who want to support the arts and stay connected to the Hill Country creative community.

  • Logo on HCCArts Website linking to your organization
  • 1-hour free Marketing assistance
  • 1-hour free Accounting Services
  • Social Media Promotion
  • Preferred parking during classes and events (subject to availability)
  • Recognition as an official HCCA Business Partner
  • Occasional business shoutouts in newsletters

A meaningful way for local businesses to give back while supporting creativity in our community. (Benefits may vary by program and are subject to availability)

Corporate
$250

Valid until March 10, 2027

For organizations seeking a deeper investment in arts education and cultural enrichment in the Hill Country.

  • Logo on HCCArts website linking to your organization
  • Social Media Promotion
  • Preferred parking during classes and events
  • Opportunities for program or event sponsorship
  • Custom partnership opportunities tailored to company goals
  • Annual impact acknowledgement or feature
  • Recognition as an HCCA Corporate Member

Ideal for organizations looking to make a lasting impact on arts education and creative access in the Hill Country. (Benefits may vary by program and are subject to availability)

