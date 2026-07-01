A cartoon bloodhound playing a banjo in front of a rustic barn and windmill is featured in the foreground, with event details and sponsorship tiers listed on the right and bottom.
Rescue Me WV INC

Hosted by

Rescue Me WV INC

About this event

Hillbilly Hound Bash Sponsors

8539 Winchester Ave

Inwood, WV 25428, USA

Banjoing Bloodhound
$2,500

VIP table for 8, Yeti cup with RMWV's logo, event t-shirt featuring your logo, social media shout outs and business information displayed at event.

Moonshine Mountain Cur
$1,500

VIP table for 8, Yeti cup with RMWV's logo, your logo featured on event t-shirt , social media shout outs and business information displayed at event.

Backwoods Buddy
$1,000

VIP table for 8, event t-shirt featuring your logo , social media shout outs and business information displayed at event.

Add a donation for Rescue Me WV INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!