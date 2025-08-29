Hillcrest Hornets Football Booster Club's Shop

Offered by
Salted or Cinamon & Sugar
With Cheese
(Members Mark all beef)
(Members Mark all beef)
Chips, Cheese and BBQ Pork
Bag of candy is $.50. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.50 cash.
Large Bag
Small popcorn is $.25. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.75 cash.
Cookies are $.50 each. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.50 cash.
Apple/Orange
Extra is $.50. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.50 cash.
Make it a double or triple! Just add an extra patty. Only a dollar each.
Make it a Combo Deal!
Hot Dog, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Nachos or BBQ Pork. Just add $2.50. Comes with 1 item listed , chips, and a drink. (Nachos just comes with a drink)
Comes with Bottled water, Ball Park hot dog, small popcorn, bag of candy, and bag of cookies (choice of one animal crackers, teddy grahams, or chocolate chip cookies.)
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last years Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
Limited Sizes and Quantities.
Last year's Merchandise.
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