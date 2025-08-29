Offered by

Hillcrest Hornets Football Booster Club

Hillcrest Hornets Football Booster Club's Shop

Pretzel
$2.50

Salted or Cinamon & Sugar

Pretzel
$3

With Cheese

Hot Dog
$3

(Members Mark all beef)

Chili Dog
$3.50

(Members Mark all beef)

Hamburger
$3
Cheeseburger
$3.50
Nachos
$3
Chili Cheese Nachos
$3.50
Hillbilly Nachos
$3.50

Chips, Cheese and BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork Sandwhich
$3.50
Candy
$2
Blow Pops/Tootsie Pops
$1
Bag of Assorted Candy
$1

Bag of candy is $.50. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.50 cash.

Chips
$1
Popcorn
$2.50

Large Bag

Popcorn
$1

Small popcorn is $.25. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.75 cash.

Pickle
$1
Ice Cream
$2
Honey Buns/Muffins
$1
Animal Crackers/Teddy Grahams/Cocolate Chip Cookies
$1

Cookies are $.50 each. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.50 cash.

Soda/Powerade/Tea
$2.50
Water/Juice
$1

Apple/Orange

Strawberry Milk
$2.50
Extra Cheese or Chili
$1

Extra is $.50. App requires a minimum of $1 be entered for price. Let cashier know and you will be refunded $.50 cash.

Extra Hamburger Patty
$1

Make it a double or triple! Just add an extra patty. Only a dollar each.

Combo Deal
$2.50

Make it a Combo Deal!

Hot Dog, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Nachos or BBQ Pork. Just add $2.50. Comes with 1 item listed , chips, and a drink. (Nachos just comes with a drink)

Stinger Snack Pack
$4

Comes with Bottled water, Ball Park hot dog, small popcorn, bag of candy, and bag of cookies (choice of one animal crackers, teddy grahams, or chocolate chip cookies.)

Racerback Tank
$15

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last years Merchandise.

T-Shirt (Royal Blue) S-XL
$7

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.

T-Shirt (Royal Blue) 2XL-4XL
$10

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.

Hoodie (Royal Blue) S-XL
$20

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.

Hoodie (Royal Blue) 2XL-4XL
$23

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.

T-Shirt (Sports Grey) S-XL
$10

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.

T-Shirt (Sports Grey) 2XL-4XL
$12

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.

Hoodie (Sports Grey) S-XL
$25

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.

Hoodie (Sports Grey) 2XL-4XL
$28

Limited Sizes and Quantities.

Last year's Merchandise.


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