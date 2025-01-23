Hillels of North Texas: Screening of October 8

General Admission – A portion of your ticket purchase will directly support Jewish life on campus throughout North Texas.
L'chaim
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes 2 tickets; Recognition as a L'Chaim Supporter in event materials and on-screen – Helps cover the cost of 10 one-on-one coffee meetings between Hillel staff and students offering mentorship, guidance, and support.
Honor Roll
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes 2 tickets with reserved seating; Recognition as an Honor Roll Supporter in event materials and on-screen –
Helps support High Holiday programming and meals.
Dean's List
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes 4 tickets with reserved seating; Recognition as a L'chaim Supporter in event materials and on-screen – Helps support a semester of Café Ivrit, hosted by our Israel Fellow, for students learning Hebrew.
Chai Society
$1,080
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes 6 tickets with Reserved seating; Recognition during the event; Name featured in event materials and on screen as a Chai Society Supporter; Special mention on social media and during the event – Your support helps provide leadership opportunities and conference attendance for students, both locally and nationally.
Pillar Society
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes 6 tickets with Exclusive seating; Recognition during the event; Name prominently featured in event materials and on screen as a Pillar Society Supporter; Highlighted mention on social media and during the event – Your generous support provides us with the flexibility to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our students, ensuring we can support them during challenging and uncertain times.
Community Organization Partner
$180
*This is only for Community Organizations*
Add a donation for Hillels of North Texas
$
