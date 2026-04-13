Hillsboro Hops Game

Hosted by
About this event
Not assigned seating, allows access to all standing room and grass areas. Prohibition of chairs with legs; only blankets or flat seat pads are permitted.
Vintage 2026 - Sip and savor your way through an unforgettable evening of fine wine and Hops baseball. Sample a selection of exquisite reds, whites, and rosé from 12+ local wineries, with a $10 ticket add on. Don't miss this perfect pairing of vino and ballpark vibes! (Must be 21+ to taste)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!