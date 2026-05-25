Hillsboro Town Yard Sale Diner

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About this shop
$
Scrapple & Egg Sandwich
Choice of bacon OR sausage & Egg Sandwich
Fried hashbrowns
Choice of entre - Trout Sandwich OR 6pc Wings OR Crab Cake (sold out) with Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, and Collard Greens. Choice of drink: Soda, Gatorade, Water (limited availability)
Crab Cake Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
6 party wings.
Select your drink at pick-up. Random drinks are available when you pickup your order: Soda, Gatorade, Water (limited availability)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!