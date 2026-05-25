Elite Youth Sports Inc

Offered by

Elite Youth Sports Inc

About this shop

Sales closed

Hillsboro Town Yard Sale Diner

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$

Sunrise Special - Scrapple Sandwich item
Sunrise Special - Scrapple Sandwich
$7

Scrapple & Egg Sandwich

Sunrise Special - Meat & Egg Sandwich item
Sunrise Special - Meat & Egg Sandwich
$7

Choice of bacon OR sausage & Egg Sandwich

Sunrise Special - Hashbrowns item
Sunrise Special - Hashbrowns
$3

Fried hashbrowns

Platter - 1 Entre and 3 sides item
Platter - 1 Entre and 3 sides
$25

Choice of entre - Trout Sandwich OR 6pc Wings OR Crab Cake (sold out) with Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, and Collard Greens. Choice of drink: Soda, Gatorade, Water (limited availability)

Crab Cake Sandwich item
Crab Cake Sandwich
$15

Crab Cake Sandwich

Trout Sandwich item
Trout Sandwich
$13

Fish Sandwich

6pc Party Wings item
6pc Party Wings
$10

6 party wings.

Drinks Available On-Site for $2 item
Drinks Available On-Site for $2
$2

Select your drink at pick-up. Random drinks are available when you pickup your order: Soda, Gatorade, Water (limited availability)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!