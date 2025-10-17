Hillsborough Holiday Bazaar Booth Fees

BYO Set-up - Orange Co. Resident
$100

Accommodates a 10x10 pop-up tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.


BYO Set-up - Non-Orange Resident
$125

 Accommodates a 10x10 pop-up tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.


BYO Set-up - Double Booth - Orange Co resident
$175

Accommodates a 10x20 tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.

BYO Set-up - Double Booth - Non Orange Co resident
$200

Accommodates a 10x20 tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.

Big Tent Space: Orange Co Residents
$125

Provides 6’ x 6’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

Big Tent Space: Non-Orange Co Residents
$150

Provides 6’ x 6’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

Big Tent Double Booth Space: Orange Co Residents
$225

Provides 6’ x 12’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

Big Tent Double Booth Space: Non Orange Co Residents
$250

Provides 6’ x 12’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

Business Booth Space - Orange Co residents
$200

BYO SET UP: Accommodates a 10x10 pop-up tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.

Business Booth Space - Non-Orange Co residents
$250

BYO SET UP: Accommodates a pop-up tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.

Business Big Tent Space - Orange Co. Residents
$225

Provides 6’ x 6’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

Business Big Tent Space - Non-Orange Co. Residents
$250

Provides 6’ x 6’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

Business Big Tent Double Space - Orange Co. Residents
$400

Provides 6’ x 12’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

Business Big Tent Double Space - Non-Orange Co. Residents
$425

Provides 6’ x 12’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will  provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.

