Hillsborough Holiday Bazaar Booth Fees

Accommodates a 10x10 pop-up tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.
Accommodates a 10x20 tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.
Provides 6’ x 6’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.
Provides 6’ x 12’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.
BYO SET UP: Accommodates a 10x10 pop-up tent, tables, and chairs provided by the vendor. TENT WEIGHTS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL TENTS.
Provides 6’ x 6’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.
Provides 6’ x 12’ (+2’ clearance on each side). Vendors will provide their own tables and chairs. The Big Tent will be heated if temperatures drop below 50°. NOTE: Space is tight and overflow is not allowed. If you need more than 6'x6', please get a double space.
