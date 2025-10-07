Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society Inc

Offered by

Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society Inc

About this shop

Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society Inc's Merch Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

Help support Hillsborough River State Park by getting a t- shirt. Show your support for your favorite State Park anywhere you go!

Avaliable in sizes small to 3XL

Boba Glass item
Boba Glass
$10

Glass cup with a Hillsboruogh River State Park Logo (Comes with a glass straw)

Ceramic Coffee Cup item
Ceramic Coffee Cup
$10

White coffee cup with a Hillsboruogh River State Park Logo

Canvas Bag item
Canvas Bag
$10

Off white Canvas Bag with a Hillsboruogh River State Park Logo

Stickers item
Stickers item
Stickers item
Stickers
$5

Not all stickers are pictured

Add a donation for Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!