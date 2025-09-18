HillsFest Teacher Features 2025

Teacher Feature: Private Pizza Lunch with Mrs. Bradshaw
$50

Host: Hilary Bradshaw, K/1 grade teacher

Details: Your student and two friends will enjoy pizza, drinks, and dessert inside Mrs. Bradshaw's Learning Studio at Lunch.

When: Friday in the spring; Date TBD

Where: DM Hills

Open spots: 1 total (plus 2 friends)

Teacher Feature: Movie & Picnic with Azaryan & Ruiz
$25

Hosts: Alba Ruiz & Anna Azaryan

Details: Join for a fun Spanish movie day featuring Ferdinand! Students will make flower crowns, enjoy popcorn, and cozy up with your own blankets, pillows, and snacks.

When: Wednesday after school in December; Date TBD

Where: DM Hills

Open spots: 20 total

Max purchase quantity: 3

Teacher Feature: Pizza Picnic with Sr. Cisneros
$25

Host: Sr. Cisneros, 2nd grade teacher

Details: Four lucky students will get to join Sr. Cisneros for a special pizza picnic at beautiful Powerhouse Park.

When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD

Where: Powerhouse Park

Open spots: 4 total

Max purchase quantity: 2

Teacher Feature: Park Date with Mrs. Barton & Mrs. Patrick
$25

Host: Mrs. Barton & Mrs. Patrick, 2nd grade teachers

Details: Enjoy pizza, play fun games, and spend some time relaxing and laughing together by the beach. It’s a wonderful opportunity to have fun, make memories, and enjoy the sunshine with friends and teachers!

When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD

Where: Powerhouse Park

Open spots: 4 total

Max purchase quantity: 2

Teacher Feature: 3rd Grade Beach Day
$25

Host: Mrs. Kuntz & Srta. Gjata, 3rd grade teachers

Details: This will be a memorable afternoon at Del Mar Beach! Winners will enjoy games and snacks. There will be plenty of time to splash in the waves, build sandcastles, search for seashells, and go on a beach scavenger hunt.

When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD

Where: Powerhouse Park

Open spots: 8 total from 3rd grade classes

Max purchase quantity: 2

Teacher Feature: Donuts & Dog Beach with Ms. Jackson
$25

Host: Ms. Jackson, 4th grade teacher

Details: Spend a morning at Del Mar Dog Beach with Ms. Jackson and her dog, Kingston. Donuts will be provided and kids can wear their bathing suits and hop into the water with Ms. Jackson's pup, Kingston. 2 sessions will be hosted!

When: Date TBD
Where: Dog Beach Del Mar

Open spots: 10 total (split into 2 sessions)

Max purchase quantity: 2

Teacher Feature: 5th Grade Pizza Picnic
$25

Hosts: Taylor Singer & Artemisa Perucho-Green, 5th grader teachers

Details: Get ready for a day of fun at a picnic after school. Teachers will provide pizza and entertainment for your student and friends.

When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD

Where: DM Hills

Open spots: 6 total

Max purchase quantity: 2

Teacher Feature: Hike with Mrs. Pratt & Mrs. LeeChicas
$25

Host: Mrs. Pratt & Mrs. LeeChicas

Details: Join Mrs.Pratt and Mrs. LeeChicas for a hike through the Torrey Pines preserve. Snacks will be served after the exploration.

When: May 13th at 1:30pm

Where: Torrey Pines Preserve

Open spots: 15 total

Max purchase quantity: 3

Teacher Feature: Starbucks Afternoon with Mrs. Martinez
$25

Host: Liz Martinez, 6th grade teacher

Details: Join Mrs. Martinez for an afternoon at Starbucks enjoying some Friday afternoon treats.

When: December 12, after school

Where: Starbucks at Mango

Open spots: 5 total

Max purchase quantity: 2

Teacher Feature: Mr. Jose For A Day
$100

Host: Jose Casas, facilities manager

Details: Your student will spend the day with Mr. Jose helping day-to-day operations at school. Pack your tie dye.

When: January 14

Where: DM Hills

Open spots: 1 total

Teacher Feature: Pajamas, Popcorn, & Pixar with Ms. Jones
$25

Host: Shannon Jones, DMH Counselor

Details: We will watch a movie after school in our pajamas! Popcorn and treats will be provided.

Where: DM Hills

When: December 10, after school

Open spots: 5 total

Max purchase quantity: 2

Teacher Feature: Coach Hill For A Day
$100

Host: Coach Hill, Steam+ teacher

Details: Design the activity for PE with Coach Hill and help coach your class!

Where: DM Hills

When: Winner's choice

Open spots: 1 total

Teacher Feature: K-Pop Karaoke with Mrs. Zisook
$25

Host: Mrs. Zisook, Steam+ teacher

Details: Come sing and vibe along to your favorite KPop Demon Hunters songs and then chill out with a fresh Boba Drink!

Where: DM Hills

When: spring time; Date TBD

Open spots: 20 total

Max purchase quantity: 3

Guest Feature: Baseball Clinic with Todd Sleet
$25

Host: Todd Sleet (Principal Sleet's husband)

Details: Sign up for a 2-hour baseball clinic, where seasoned Little League coaches from North County and four former All-Star legends in Encinitas Dive into the nitty-gritty of hitting, fielding, pitching, base-running, and a whole lot more. The last 45 minutes will heat things up with an inner-squad scrimmage. This is open to 9 - 11 year olds.

Where: Encinitas

When: February 15, afternoon

Open spots: 20

Max purchase quantity: 3

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing