HillsFest Teacher Features 2025

Host: Hilary Bradshaw, K/1 grade teacher
Details: Your student and two friends will enjoy pizza, drinks, and dessert inside Mrs. Bradshaw's Learning Studio at Lunch.
When: Friday in the spring; Date TBD
Where: DM Hills
Open spots: 1 total (plus 2 friends)
Hosts: Alba Ruiz & Anna Azaryan
Details: Join for a fun Spanish movie day featuring Ferdinand! Students will make flower crowns, enjoy popcorn, and cozy up with your own blankets, pillows, and snacks.
When: Wednesday after school in December; Date TBD
Where: DM Hills
Open spots: 20 total
Max purchase quantity: 3
Host: Sr. Cisneros, 2nd grade teacher
Details: Four lucky students will get to join Sr. Cisneros for a special pizza picnic at beautiful Powerhouse Park.
When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD
Where: Powerhouse Park
Open spots: 4 total
Max purchase quantity: 2
Host: Mrs. Barton & Mrs. Patrick, 2nd grade teachers
Details: Enjoy pizza, play fun games, and spend some time relaxing and laughing together by the beach. It’s a wonderful opportunity to have fun, make memories, and enjoy the sunshine with friends and teachers!
When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD
Where: Powerhouse Park
Open spots: 4 total
Max purchase quantity: 2
Host: Mrs. Kuntz & Srta. Gjata, 3rd grade teachers
Details: This will be a memorable afternoon at Del Mar Beach! Winners will enjoy games and snacks. There will be plenty of time to splash in the waves, build sandcastles, search for seashells, and go on a beach scavenger hunt.
When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD
Where: Powerhouse Park
Open spots: 8 total from 3rd grade classes
Max purchase quantity: 2
Host: Ms. Jackson, 4th grade teacher
Details: Spend a morning at Del Mar Dog Beach with Ms. Jackson and her dog, Kingston. Donuts will be provided and kids can wear their bathing suits and hop into the water with Ms. Jackson's pup, Kingston. 2 sessions will be hosted!
When: Date TBD
Where: Dog Beach Del Mar
Open spots: 10 total (split into 2 sessions)
Max purchase quantity: 2
Hosts: Taylor Singer & Artemisa Perucho-Green, 5th grader teachers
Details: Get ready for a day of fun at a picnic after school. Teachers will provide pizza and entertainment for your student and friends.
When: Wednesday in April; Date TBD
Where: DM Hills
Open spots: 6 total
Max purchase quantity: 2
Host: Mrs. Pratt & Mrs. LeeChicas
Details: Join Mrs.Pratt and Mrs. LeeChicas for a hike through the Torrey Pines preserve. Snacks will be served after the exploration.
When: May 13th at 1:30pm
Where: Torrey Pines Preserve
Open spots: 15 total
Max purchase quantity: 3
Host: Liz Martinez, 6th grade teacher
Details: Join Mrs. Martinez for an afternoon at Starbucks enjoying some Friday afternoon treats.
When: December 12, after school
Where: Starbucks at Mango
Open spots: 5 total
Max purchase quantity: 2
Host: Jose Casas, facilities manager
Details: Your student will spend the day with Mr. Jose helping day-to-day operations at school. Pack your tie dye.
When: January 14
Where: DM Hills
Open spots: 1 total
Host: Shannon Jones, DMH Counselor
Details: We will watch a movie after school in our pajamas! Popcorn and treats will be provided.
Where: DM Hills
When: December 10, after school
Open spots: 5 total
Max purchase quantity: 2
Host: Coach Hill, Steam+ teacher
Details: Design the activity for PE with Coach Hill and help coach your class!
Where: DM Hills
When: Winner's choice
Open spots: 1 total
Host: Mrs. Zisook, Steam+ teacher
Details: Come sing and vibe along to your favorite KPop Demon Hunters songs and then chill out with a fresh Boba Drink!
Where: DM Hills
When: spring time; Date TBD
Open spots: 20 total
Max purchase quantity: 3
Host: Todd Sleet (Principal Sleet's husband)
Details: Sign up for a 2-hour baseball clinic, where seasoned Little League coaches from North County and four former All-Star legends in Encinitas Dive into the nitty-gritty of hitting, fielding, pitching, base-running, and a whole lot more. The last 45 minutes will heat things up with an inner-squad scrimmage. This is open to 9 - 11 year olds.
Where: Encinitas
When: February 15, afternoon
Open spots: 20
Max purchase quantity: 3
