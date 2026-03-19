Hillside Academy

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Hillside Academy

About this event

Hillside Academy's Silent Auction Checkout

Silent Auction Item #101
$100

Front Row Christmas Program

Value: Priceless

Silent Auction Item #102
$130

Mariners/Darci's/UW BBall

Value: $135

Silent Auction Item #103
$104

DPA:Beauty & the Beast/Ixtapa

Value: $160

Silent Auction Item #104
$110

Eye Clinic/Massage

Value: $190

Silent Auction Item #105
$300

Class Party/Red Pepper

Value: Priceless/$100


Silent Auction Item #106
$250

Class Party/Water Play

Value: Priceless

Silent Auction Item #107
$230

Mr. & Mrs. M/Aquarium/CC's

Value: $260

Silent Auction Item #108
$165

Elevated Sports

Value: $210

Silent Auction Item #109
$275

Summer Camp (1 week)

Value: $360

Silent Auction Item #110
Pay what you can

The Club at Snoqualmie

Value: $400

Silent Auction Item #111
$145

Carnation Soap Co./My Fair Lady Skincare

Value: $150

Silent Auction Item #112
$180

Ms. Smith/Zoo/Darci's

Value: $245

Silent Auction Item #113
$900

Gravel/Bark/Topsoil

Value: $1000

Silent Auction Item #114
Pay what you can

Director for the Day

Value: Priceless

Silent Auction Item #115
$75

NW Art Center/Paint Away/Travis Weatherbee Photography

Value: $150

Silent Auction Item #116
$150

Mayor for the Day

Value: Priceless

Silent Auction Item #117
$245

Matador

Value: $250

Silent Auction Item #118
$150

Madrona Massage/Mystic Shoppe

Value: $176

Silent Auction Item #119
$130

UW Football Game

Value: $200

Silent Auction Item #120
$150

Remlinger

Value: $100

Silent Auction Item #121
Pay what you can

Burke Museum/MoPOP

Value: $256

Silent Auction Item #122
$60

Heart + Sol

Value: $100

Silent Auction Item #123
$130

Village Theatre: We Ain't Gonna Break Up

Value: $266

Silent Auction Item #124
$183

Evergreen Speedway

Value: $160

Silent Auction Item #125
Pay what you can

TJ Dance

Value: $195

Silent Auction Item #126
Pay what you can

Arena Sports

Value: $375

Silent Auction Item #127
Pay what you can

Tiered Open Donation

Silent Auction Item #128
$150

Allegion (Schlage)

Value: $260

Silent Auction Item #129
$85

Darci's/WA State Spring Fair/Syrup/Abby's Trucking

Value: $142

Silent Auction Item #130
$310

Seattle Kraken

Value: $325

Silent Auction Item #131
$335

Katsiki Goat Farm/Red Pepper

Value: $325

Silent Auction Item #132
$205

Red Pepper

Value: $325

Silent Auction Item #133
Pay what you can

Kids Surface Laptop

Value: $999.99

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!