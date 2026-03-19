Hillside Academy's Silent Auction Checkout

About this event
Front Row Christmas Program
Value: Priceless
Mariners/Darci's/UW BBall
Value: $135
DPA:Beauty & the Beast/Ixtapa
Value: $160
Eye Clinic/Massage
Value: $190
Class Party/Red Pepper
Value: Priceless/$100
Class Party/Water Play
Value: Priceless
Mr. & Mrs. M/Aquarium/CC's
Value: $260
Elevated Sports
Value: $210
Summer Camp (1 week)
Value: $360
The Club at Snoqualmie
Value: $400
Carnation Soap Co./My Fair Lady Skincare
Value: $150
Ms. Smith/Zoo/Darci's
Value: $245
Gravel/Bark/Topsoil
Value: $1000
Director for the Day
Value: Priceless
NW Art Center/Paint Away/Travis Weatherbee Photography
Value: $150
Mayor for the Day
Value: Priceless
Matador
Value: $250
Madrona Massage/Mystic Shoppe
Value: $176
UW Football Game
Value: $200
Remlinger
Value: $100
Burke Museum/MoPOP
Value: $256
Heart + Sol
Value: $100
Village Theatre: We Ain't Gonna Break Up
Value: $266
Evergreen Speedway
Value: $160
TJ Dance
Value: $195
Arena Sports
Value: $375
Tiered Open Donation
Allegion (Schlage)
Value: $260
Darci's/WA State Spring Fair/Syrup/Abby's Trucking
Value: $142
Seattle Kraken
Value: $325
Katsiki Goat Farm/Red Pepper
Value: $325
Red Pepper
Value: $325
Kids Surface Laptop
Value: $999.99
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