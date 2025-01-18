Hillside Church Henry Rifle .22 cal. Collectors Gun
One chance of winning
$25
One ticket gives you one chance to win a Henry .22 caliber lever action rifle while supporting Hillside Church’s mission to secure a permanent home. Every ticket purchased helps us get closer to our goal—thank you for being a part of our journey!
3 Entries Per Ticket
$50
This includes 3 tickets
One ticket gives you 3 chances to win a Henry .22 caliber lever action rifle Your support helps Hillside Church move closer to securing a permanent home—thank you for being part of this exciting journey!
10 Entries Per Ticket
$100
This includes 10 tickets
One ticket gives you 10 entries to win a Henry .22 caliber lever action rifle. Each ticket brings us closer to Hillside Church’s goal of securing a permanent home—thank you for your generosity and support!
Add a donation for Hillside Church Inc
$
