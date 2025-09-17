$
🍁 Admission to Hillside City Limits: Festi-Fall is FREE, and registration helps us plan food and craft supplies.
✅ Please order one ticket for each family member attending.
✅ Tickets are needed only for food and can be purchased in advance or at the event (15 for $5 • 32 for $10 • 54 for $15 • 80 for $20).
✅ Volunteers are needed for food stations and other event help—please let us know if you can lend a hand!
🎯 Perfect for enjoying a few fall favorites like cider, donuts, pizza, or popcorn. Great for small families or light appetites.
🍂 A great fit for families who plan to sample several food items and want a little extra to share.
🎉 Designed for families who love all the fall flavors—ample tickets for plenty of sweet treats and hearty bites.
🏆 The ultimate deal! Stock up at the lowest cost per ticket (about 25¢ each) and feast on everything Festi-Fall has to offer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!