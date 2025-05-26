Hilltop Drive PTO Memberships 2025-2026

Standard Membership
$10

Valid for one year

DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY RENEW. This membership is for the 2025-2026 school year. A great way to join the ranks and show your support.

Knight Membership
$25

No expiration

This membership is ONLY for the 2025-2026 school year. Take your support to the next level and helping to fuel our student's success.

Hero Knight
$100

No expiration

This membership is ONLY for the 2025-2026 school year. Our Hero Knights stand as champions of our school.

Noble Knight
$250

No expiration

This membership is ONLY for the 2025-2026 school year. You are known for your commitment and leadership.

Champion Knight
$500

No expiration

This membership is ONLY for the 2025-2026 school year. Your support drives innovation and growth.

Legendary Knight
$1,000

No expiration

This membership is ONLY for the 2025-2026 school year. Legendary Knights become a part of our legacy. Your impact lives on!

Add a donation for Hilltop Drive Elementary PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!