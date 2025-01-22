Hilltop Hose Company #3 Online Shop

Our "Lest We Forget" Patch, honoring our four fallen brothers:
Michael Cielicki Burns, 27
David Emmanuelson, 29
Rick Frantz, 23
Frank Veri, Jr., 31
~12/20/1991~
Lottery Calendar
$20
Our 2025 Lottery Calendar offers a chance to win cash every day of the year! Your calendar has a unique number (found on the inside of the back cover) and if your number hits, based on the 7PM Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery, you win the prize associated with that day!
$1
