Hilltop Hose Company #3 Online Shop

Company Patch item
Company Patch
$2
Our Company Patch featuring 168 Truck
"Lest We Forget" Patch item
"Lest We Forget" Patch
$1
Our "Lest We Forget" Patch, honoring our four fallen brothers: Michael Cielicki Burns, 27 David Emmanuelson, 29 Rick Frantz, 23 Frank Veri, Jr., 31 ~12/20/1991~
Lottery Calendar item
Lottery Calendar
$20
Our 2025 Lottery Calendar offers a chance to win cash every day of the year! Your calendar has a unique number (found on the inside of the back cover) and if your number hits, based on the 7PM Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery, you win the prize associated with that day!
test
$1
test
Add a donation for Hilltop Hose Company #3

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!