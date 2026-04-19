Hilltop Montessori School Class Art Auction

Ms. Sam & Ms. Vicky’s Primary Class. Inspired by Jackson Pollock, who emphasized spontaneous creation and inner expression over illustration, our class approached art as a direct emotional experience. Each child added their own unique form of expression to the piece, making it a truly collaborative creation filled with freedom and individuality. The process allowed students to explore creativity without limits, and we even celebrated our finished artwork by dancing around it, fully embracing the movement and joy behind our work.