Hosted by

Hilltop Montessori School Inc

About this event

Hilltop Montessori School Class Art Auction

Pick-up location

6 Abbott Square, Birmingham, AL 35242, USA

Good Vibrations item
Good Vibrations
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Dama & Ms. Stephanie’s Lower Elementary Class. Handmade cards made from the botany cabinet by all students.

Explosion of Color item
Explosion of Color
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Glendinning’s Lower Elementary art classes. Collaborative painting made by all art students.

Sun Print item
Sun Print
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Chelsea & Ms. Ona’s Lower Elementary Class. Cyanotype sun print made by all students.

Tree of Life item
Tree of Life
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Janet, Ms. Renee, & Ms. Miriam’s Upper Elementary Class.

Flowers on the Wall item
Flowers on the Wall
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.

Heart of the Matter item
Heart of the Matter
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.

Place in this World item
Place in this World
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.

Hilltop is your Home item
Hilltop is your Home
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.

Colors of the Wind item
Colors of the Wind
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Teresa & Ms. Christi’s Primary Class. Wind chime or wall art made by the class.

Monarch item
Monarch
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Stacia & Ms. Mary’s Primary Class. Made by using prints made by each student.

Number 8 item
Number 8
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Sam & Ms. Vicky’s Primary Class. Inspired by Jackson Pollock, who emphasized spontaneous creation and inner expression over illustration, our class approached art as a direct emotional experience. Each child added their own unique form of expression to the piece, making it a truly collaborative creation filled with freedom and individuality. The process allowed students to explore creativity without limits, and we even celebrated our finished artwork by dancing around it, fully embracing the movement and joy behind our work.

The Wiggle Within item
The Wiggle Within
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Cindi & Ms. Michelle’s Primary class. Abstract art piece painted by the entire class.

Silhouettes of 22 item
Silhouettes of 22
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Sam & Ms. Vicky’s Primary class. Each student created their own unique watercolor background to go along with their silhouette. The students loved trying to pick out who was who in this special piece of art!

I-Spy Table item
I-Spy Table item
I-Spy Table
$25

Starting bid

Ms. Brittany & Ms. Ashley’s Toddler Class. I-Spy Multifunctional Activity Table.


This thoughtfully designed piece puts a fun twist on the classic I-Spy game, offering both educational value and engaging entertainment. More than just a table, the top detaches to become a portable activity tray—perfect for play anywhere.


Handcrafted with care by Ms. Brittany and Ms. Ashley’s Toddler Class, this special class-created keepsake is designed to ignite curiosity, inspire creativity, and bring children (and adults!) together for meaningful, memory-making moments.

Joy After the Rain item
Joy After the Rain
$25

Starting bid

Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Halle, Winter, Jack C, Tate

Whispers in the Woods item
Whispers in the Woods
$25

Starting bid

Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Frank and Dominic

Where the Stone Meets the Sky item
Where the Stone Meets the Sky
$25

Starting bid

Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Ace and Theron

Moonlit Wonder item
Moonlit Wonder
$25

Starting bid

Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Jack R and Max

Aurora of Us item
Aurora of Us
$25

Starting bid

Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Lane and Daphne

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