Hilltop Montessori School Class Art Auction

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Ms. Dama & Ms. Stephanie’s Lower Elementary Class. Handmade cards made from the botany cabinet by all students.
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Ms. Glendinning’s Lower Elementary art classes. Collaborative painting made by all art students.
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Ms. Chelsea & Ms. Ona’s Lower Elementary Class. Cyanotype sun print made by all students.
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Ms. Janet, Ms. Renee, & Ms. Miriam’s Upper Elementary Class.
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Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.
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Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.
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Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.
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Ms. Roopa & Ms. Melissa’s Primary Class. Framed in a white frame. Made from painted paper made by the entire class.
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Ms. Teresa & Ms. Christi’s Primary Class. Wind chime or wall art made by the class.
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Ms. Stacia & Ms. Mary’s Primary Class. Made by using prints made by each student.
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Ms. Sam & Ms. Vicky’s Primary Class. Inspired by Jackson Pollock, who emphasized spontaneous creation and inner expression over illustration, our class approached art as a direct emotional experience. Each child added their own unique form of expression to the piece, making it a truly collaborative creation filled with freedom and individuality. The process allowed students to explore creativity without limits, and we even celebrated our finished artwork by dancing around it, fully embracing the movement and joy behind our work.
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Ms. Cindi & Ms. Michelle’s Primary class. Abstract art piece painted by the entire class.
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Ms. Sam & Ms. Vicky’s Primary class. Each student created their own unique watercolor background to go along with their silhouette. The students loved trying to pick out who was who in this special piece of art!
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Ms. Brittany & Ms. Ashley’s Toddler Class. I-Spy Multifunctional Activity Table.
This thoughtfully designed piece puts a fun twist on the classic I-Spy game, offering both educational value and engaging entertainment. More than just a table, the top detaches to become a portable activity tray—perfect for play anywhere.
Handcrafted with care by Ms. Brittany and Ms. Ashley’s Toddler Class, this special class-created keepsake is designed to ignite curiosity, inspire creativity, and bring children (and adults!) together for meaningful, memory-making moments.
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Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Halle, Winter, Jack C, Tate
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Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Frank and Dominic
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Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Ace and Theron
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Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Jack R and Max
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Ms. C & Ms. Lisa’s Toddler Class. Lane and Daphne
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