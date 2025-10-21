Hillyard Built Pie Eating Contest

Each participant will have one fruit pie to eat in 5 minutes with their hands behind their backs.





If you finish, stand up and put hands in the air. Pies will be weighed immediately before the competition, and again after. Whoever ate the most in weight wins!



Prize is one year of personal pies (one per month) from Birdie's Pie Shop



*Liability Waiver Required To Be Signed By Each Contestant Before Participating