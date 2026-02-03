Hillyard Built's Irish Train Hop Fundraiser 2026

You can pick up your lanyards and tickets at the Hillyard Built store (5218 N Market Street) Saturday February 28th, March 7th and 14th between 11-3 OR if any of the participating bars listed below have any left, you can purchase there too!





***Earn a SPECIAL BONUS ticket to be dropped into the mailbox if a Hillyard Built representative sees you participating AND wearing a green Hillyard Built t-shirt ***





If you don't collect all stamps, still drop your ticket for a smaller prize.









Celebrations begin at 2pm! Please note that The Bad Seed does not open until 4pm and Bellwether closes at 8



Participating Destinations:

Special K

Bellwether Brewing Closes at 8pm******

Neon Moon

The Bad Seed Opens at 4pm******

Red Dragon/Ruby's

The Yard Bird Tavern

Legacy Billiards Bar and Grill

Big Sky Drinkery