Hillyard Built's Irish Train Hop Fundraiser 2026

About this event
You can pick up your lanyards and tickets at the Hillyard Built store (5218 N Market Street) Saturday February 28th, March 7th and 14th between 11-3 OR if any of the participating bars listed below have any left, you can purchase there too!
***Earn a SPECIAL BONUS ticket to be dropped into the mailbox if a Hillyard Built representative sees you participating AND wearing a green Hillyard Built t-shirt ***
If you don't collect all stamps, still drop your ticket for a smaller prize.
Celebrations begin at 2pm! Please note that The Bad Seed does not open until 4pm and Bellwether closes at 8
Participating Destinations:
Special K
Bellwether Brewing Closes at 8pm******
Neon Moon
The Bad Seed Opens at 4pm******
Red Dragon/Ruby's
The Yard Bird Tavern
Legacy Billiards Bar and Grill
Big Sky Drinkery
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