Singing Telegram for Mothers Day

Choose one song from one of the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Choose one song from one of the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Two Telegrams (12 PM-2 PM Timeslot)
$30
6 left!
Choose two selections from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Choose two selections from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
One Telegram (2 PM - 4 PM TImeslot)
$20
6 left!
Choose one selection from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Choose one selection from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Two Telegrams (2 PM - 4 PM Timeslot)
$30
6 left!
Choose two selections from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Choose two selections from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
One Telegram (4 PM - 6 PM Timeslot)
$20
6 left!
Choose one selection from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Choose one selection from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Two Telegrams (4 PM - 6 PM Timeslot)
$30
6 left!
Choose two selections from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
Choose two selections from the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler)
"Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart)
"You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)
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