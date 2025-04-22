Singing Telegram for Mothers Day

Choose one song from one of the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler) "Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart) "You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)

Choose one song from one of the following: "Wind Beneath My Wings" (Bette Midler) "Là ci darem la mano" (Mozart) "You Are My Sunshine" (Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell), and "Love Me Tender (Elvis Presley)

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