Hindi Vikas Mandal Independence Day Celebration 2025!

This includes Food Stall (with 2 tables only), 1 table for Exhibition and 1 Cultural performance for 5 mins. Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 tables for food and 1 for exhibition, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration. If you have more queries, please reach out to Prabal Pathak @ 860-299-3111

This includes Food Stall (with 2 tables only), 1 table for Exhibition and 1 Cultural performance for 5 mins. Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 tables for food and 1 for exhibition, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration. If you have more queries, please reach out to Prabal Pathak @ 860-299-3111

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