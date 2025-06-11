Hindi Vikas Mandal Independence Day Celebration 2025!

This includes Food Stall (with 2 tables only), 1 table for Exhibition and 1 Cultural performance for 5 mins.
Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 tables for food and 1 for exhibition, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration. If you have more queries, please reach out to Prabal Pathak @ 860-299-3111
This includes Food Stall (with 2 tables only), 1 table for Exhibition and 1 Cultural performance for 5 mins.
Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 tables for food and 1 for exhibition, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration. If you have more queries, please reach out to Prabal Pathak @ 860-299-3111
Vendor Registration
$200
This includes 2 tables.
Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 table or additional stands/hangers, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration.If you have more queries, please reach out to Prabal Pathak @ 860-299-3111
This includes 2 tables.
Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 table or additional stands/hangers, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration.If you have more queries, please reach out to Prabal Pathak @ 860-299-3111
Cultural Performance Registration
$200
This includes 5 min slot for performance, and an e-certificate for all the participants.
Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, slots will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration. If you have more queries, please reach out to Richa Kapoor Ji@ 919-949-0398
This includes 5 min slot for performance, and an e-certificate for all the participants.
Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, slots will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration. If you have more queries, please reach out to Richa Kapoor Ji@ 919-949-0398
Add a donation for Hindi Vikas Mandal हिन्दी विकास मंडल
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