Hosted by

Hindi Vikas Mandal हिन्दी विकास मंडल

About this event

Hindi Vikas Mandal Independence Day Celebration 2026

309 Aviation Pkwy

Morrisville, NC 27560, USA

Association Registration (Only NC Registered Associations)
$300

This includes Food Stall (with 2 tables only), 1 table for Exhibition and 1 Cultural performance for 5 mins. No Speakers Allowed during the event. Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 tables for food and 1 for exhibition, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration.

Vendor Registration (Only NC Registered Business)
$300

This includes 2 tables. No Speakers Allowed during the event. Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, will not be allowed to have more than 2 table or additional stands/hangers, location of your stall and exhibition will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration.

Cultural Performance Registration
$200

This includes 5 min slot for performance, and an e-certificate for all the participants. Google Form link will be shared post payment over the email for sharing the details. Please note that by selecting this option you agree with what is included, slots will be allocated by Hindi Vikas Mandal team and will not be changed. This is nonrefundable and non-transferrable registration. If you have more queries, please reach out to Richa Kapoor Ji@ 919-949-0398

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Become a Logo Partner plus benefits of 5 mins stage time, video presentation and a booth.

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