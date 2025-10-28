Hindus For Human Rights Gala Auction

Hosted by
In Tulu Nadu, her mirror is Jumadi, an androgynous deity of the Buta Kola tradition. Majella Pinto’s portrayal renders Jumadi fierce, earth-rooted, and alive with ancestral memory. This presence shields the marginalized and advances a caste-defiant vision of the divine—neither solely male nor female, unmistakably and powerfully local.
11 in x 14 in
Ūṇḍā Mūḷa, meaning "deep roots" in Gujarati—is a layered meditation on belonging, transformation, and invisible influence. The artwork symbolises how seeds grow, adapt, and harmonise with their environment. Built over 33 meticulously crafted layers, each developed across six days, the process mirrors ritual, time, and intention. The surface markings and colours are inspired by my journey to the Rann of Kutch, where the setting sun cast shadows that felt both ancient and alive—revealing what lies beneath.
Though the roots remain unseen, their presence is deeply felt in all four corners of the canvas. They represent ancestral memory, cultural inheritance, and the quiet force of identity that shapes us beyond visibility or conformity.
15.7 in x 11.8 in
This piece illuminates Shiva as playful and porous. Sarita Pandey paints a cosmic dance where the line between mortal and divine dissolves. The worshiper and the worshiped blur together, unbound and moving in courage and joy. This Shiva teaches us that prayer is not submission but embodied wisdom—a refusal to close our eyes to injustice, and an insistence on dancing toward liberation.
11 in x 15 in (This piece comes matted and framed in a 16 in x 20 in frame)
This piece explores the fragmentation of gender through lineage and time, using layered visuals and fractured forms to symbolize gender as a fluid, timeless memory. This piece hopes to reflect on the sacred multiplicity at the heart of reclaiming pluralistic, often-erased traditions - where divinity is not confined to binary gender, and where embodiment itself defies caste, colonial/Brahminical, and patriarchal fixities. Piece by Pradisha Tiwari.
