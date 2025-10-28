Hindus For Human Rights Gala Auction

Ūṇḍā Mūḷa, meaning "deep roots" in Gujarati—is a layered meditation on belonging, transformation, and invisible influence. The artwork symbolises how seeds grow, adapt, and harmonise with their environment. Built over 33 meticulously crafted layers, each developed across six days, the process mirrors ritual, time, and intention. The surface markings and colours are inspired by my journey to the Rann of Kutch, where the setting sun cast shadows that felt both ancient and alive—revealing what lies beneath.

Though the roots remain unseen, their presence is deeply felt in all four corners of the canvas. They represent ancestral memory, cultural inheritance, and the quiet force of identity that shapes us beyond visibility or conformity.



15.7 in x 11.8 in