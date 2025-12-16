Hindus For Human Rights Gala Auction





This piece explores the fragmentation of gender through lineage and time, using layered visuals and fractured forms to symbolize gender as a fluid, timeless memory. This piece hopes to reflect on the sacred multiplicity at the heart of reclaiming pluralistic, often-erased traditions - where divinity is not confined to binary gender, and where embodiment itself defies caste, colonial/Brahminical, and patriarchal fixities. Piece by Pradisha Tiwari.







