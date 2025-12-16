Hindus For Human Rights Gala Auction

Hosted by
In Tulu Nadu, her mirror is Jumadi, an androgynous deity of the Buta Kola tradition. Majella Pinto’s portrayal renders Jumadi fierce, earth-rooted, and alive with ancestral memory. This presence shields the marginalized and advances a caste-defiant vision of the divine—neither solely male nor female, unmistakably and powerfully local.
This piece explores the fragmentation of gender through lineage and time, using layered visuals and fractured forms to symbolize gender as a fluid, timeless memory. This piece hopes to reflect on the sacred multiplicity at the heart of reclaiming pluralistic, often-erased traditions - where divinity is not confined to binary gender, and where embodiment itself defies caste, colonial/Brahminical, and patriarchal fixities. Piece by Pradisha Tiwari.
