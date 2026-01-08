Hip Expressions Homecoming Week!

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Enjoy the week with access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE.
Registration for TWO. Enjoy the week with a BUDDY, access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE. Only TEN Tier 1 Buddy Tickets available.
Registration for TWO. Enjoy the week with a BUDDY, access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE. Only TEN Tier 2 Buddy Tickets available.
Registration for TWO. Enjoy the week with a BUDDY, access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE.
$
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