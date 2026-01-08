World Harmony Project Inc

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World Harmony Project Inc

About this event

Hip Expressions Homecoming Week!

Registration for One
$182

Enjoy the week with access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE.

Buddy Registration for two @ $222 (Tier 1)
$222
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration for TWO. Enjoy the week with a BUDDY, access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE. Only TEN Tier 1 Buddy Tickets available.

Buddy Registration for two @ $252 (Tier 2)
$252
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration for TWO. Enjoy the week with a BUDDY, access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE. Only TEN Tier 2 Buddy Tickets available.

Buddy Registration for two @ $282 (Tier 3)
$282
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Registration for TWO. Enjoy the week with a BUDDY, access to the FULL ITINERARY SCHEDULE.

Add a donation for World Harmony Project Inc

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