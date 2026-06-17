Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball for American Independence

For students and other people of limited income: does not include admission to the minuet workshop in the afternoon. *A note about the minuets: 18th Century balls typically began with a round of minuets danced by couples for the enjoyment of the crowd, which were then followed by the country dances. Tanya and Ted will teach the minuet step and a simple minuet choreography during the workshop. As a taste of an 18th Century ball, the Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball will begin with minuets for any couples who please (no expertise is expected – simply dance for the pleasure of it!).