Elegant figures in period attire dance in a dimly lit ballroom with a chandelier overhead.

Hosted by

Princeton Country Dancers

About this event

Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball for American Independence

50 Cherry Hill Rd

Princeton, NJ 08540, USA

Full Price Admission for Minuet Workshop & Ball
$40

Includes admission to both the minuet workshop and the evening Ball. *A note about the minuets: 18th Century balls typically began with a round of minuets danced by couples for the enjoyment of the crowd, which were then followed by the country dances. Tanya and Ted will teach the minuet step and a simple minuet choreography during the workshop.  As a taste of an 18th Century ball, the Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball will begin with minuets for any couples who please (no expertise is expected – simply dance for the pleasure of it!).

Full Price Admission for Evening Ball
$35

Does not include admission to the minuet workshop in the afternoon. *A note about the minuets: 18th Century balls typically began with a round of minuets danced by couples for the enjoyment of the crowd, which were then followed by the country dances. Tanya and Ted will teach the minuet step and a simple minuet choreography during the workshop.  As a taste of an 18th Century ball, the Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball will begin with minuets for any couples who please (no expertise is expected – simply dance for the pleasure of it!).

Full Price Admission to the Minuet Workshop
$10

Does not include admission to the evening Ball. *A note about the minuets: 18th Century balls typically began with a round of minuets danced by couples for the enjoyment of the crowd, which were then followed by the country dances. Tanya and Ted will teach the minuet step and a simple minuet choreography during the workshop.  As a taste of an 18th Century ball, the Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball will begin with minuets for any couples who please (no expertise is expected – simply dance for the pleasure of it!).

"Limited Income" Admission for Minuet Workshop & Ball
Pay what you can

For students and other people of limited income: Includes admission to both the minuet workshop and the evening Ball. *A note about the minuets: 18th Century balls typically began with a round of minuets danced by couples for the enjoyment of the crowd, which were then followed by the country dances. Tanya and Ted will teach the minuet step and a simple minuet choreography during the workshop.  As a taste of an 18th Century ball, the Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball will begin with minuets for any couples who please (no expertise is expected – simply dance for the pleasure of it!).

"Limited Income" Admission for the Evening Ball
Pay what you can

For students and other people of limited income: does not include admission to the minuet workshop in the afternoon. *A note about the minuets: 18th Century balls typically began with a round of minuets danced by couples for the enjoyment of the crowd, which were then followed by the country dances. Tanya and Ted will teach the minuet step and a simple minuet choreography during the workshop.  As a taste of an 18th Century ball, the Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball will begin with minuets for any couples who please (no expertise is expected – simply dance for the pleasure of it!).

"Limited Income" Admission to the Minuet Workshop
Pay what you can

For students and other people of limited income: does not include admission to the evening Ball. *A note about the minuets: 18th Century balls typically began with a round of minuets danced by couples for the enjoyment of the crowd, which were then followed by the country dances. Tanya and Ted will teach the minuet step and a simple minuet choreography during the workshop.  As a taste of an 18th Century ball, the Hip-Hip-Huzzah Ball will begin with minuets for any couples who please (no expertise is expected – simply dance for the pleasure of it!).

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