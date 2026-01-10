Hip Hop Sisters: MC Lyte Plus You!

About this event
Step into the spotlight and experience the glamour of Grammy Weekend with our exclusive Walk the Red-Carpet Experience, where music, fashion, and culture collide during one of the most iconic weekends in entertainment.
This curated experience includes exclusive access to select events, high-level networking opportunities, and special moments celebrating artistry, excellence, and legacy throughout Grammy Weekend.
Please note:
Travel and accommodations are not included
This ticket is valid for one (1) person.
Step into the spotlight during NAACP Image Awards Weekend with our exclusive Walk the Red Carpet Experience, celebrating excellence, culture, and achievement in film, television, music, and community impact.
Please note:
Travel and accommodations are not included
This ticket is valid for two (2) people.
Step into Hollywood’s most glamorous weekend with our exclusive Walk the Red Carpet Experience during Oscars Weekend, where film, fashion, and culture take center stage.
Please note:
Travel and accommodations are not included
This ticket is valid for two (2) people.
Step into the spotlight during BET Awards Weekend with our exclusive Walk the Red Carpet Experience, where Black excellence, music, entertainment, and culture come together for one of the most celebrated weekends of the year.
Please note:
Travel and accommodations are not included
This ticket is valid for two (2) people.
Be part of an unforgettable Super Bowl Weekend Experience from February 6 through February 8, where sports, culture, entertainment, and celebration collide during one of the most exciting weekends of the year.
Please note:
Travel and accommodations are not included
This ticket is valid for two (2) people.
Be part of the excitement during NBA All-Star Weekend from February 13 through February 15, where basketball, culture, entertainment, and star power come together for an unforgettable weekend.
Please note:
Travel and accommodations are not included
This ticket is valid for two (2) people.
Step into the spotlight and experience award season like never before with the Ultimate Awards Season Experience Package, a premium, multi-weekend opportunity to walk the red carpet and immerse yourself in the energy, culture, and prestige of the entertainment industry’s most celebrated award weekends.
Please note:
Travel and accommodations are not included
This ticket is valid for two (2) people.
Hip Hop Sisters Foundation Meet & Greet and Access to Awards. One admission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!