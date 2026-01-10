Hip Hop Sisters: MC Lyte Plus You!

Step into the spotlight and experience the glamour of Grammy Weekend with our exclusive Walk the Red-Carpet Experience, where music, fashion, and culture collide during one of the most iconic weekends in entertainment.





This curated experience includes exclusive access to select events, high-level networking opportunities, and special moments celebrating artistry, excellence, and legacy throughout Grammy Weekend.





Please note:

Travel and accommodations are not included





This ticket is valid for one (1) person.