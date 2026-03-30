Hiroshi Murase Tsumami Shibori on Fulling Wool Gauze

About this event
Hiroshi Murase, our Master Arimatsu Shibori Artist and Instructor, travels from Japan to lead this workshop–a new WSNF offering making its debut at the 12ISS. We think this workshop will lead to provocative thinking, design, and making through manipulation of wool cloth. The sheep’s wool fiber has microscopic scales on its surface meant to cause an interlocking of fibers that trap air and keep the sheep warm.
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