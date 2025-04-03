His Hands Movie Night - April 3, 2025

Movie, 32oz Fountain Beverage and a Medium Popcorn, Dinner for 1 person Dinner includes: Pizza, fruit, salad, and hamburger sliders *Only valid on Thursday, April 3, 2025 *Not Valid for The Chosen *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets, concessions, and meal wristband

Movie, 32oz Fountain Beverage and a Medium Popcorn, Dinner for 1 person Dinner includes: Pizza, fruit, salad, and hamburger sliders *Only valid on Thursday, April 3, 2025 *Not Valid for The Chosen *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets, concessions, and meal wristband

seeMoreDetailsMobile