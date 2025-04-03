His Hands Movie Night - April 3, 2025

5340 Council St NE

Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, USA

The Chosen Season 5, Part II - Movie Only
$15
The Chosen Season 5, Part II - Movie Only for 1 person *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets
The Chosen Season 5, Part II - Movie, pop and popcorn
$30
The Chosen Season 5, Part II - Movie, 32oz Fountain Beverage and a Medium Popcorn for 1 person *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets and concessions
The Chosen Season 5, Part II - movie, dinner, pop & popcorn
$45
Movie, 32oz Fountain Beverage and a Medium Popcorn, Dinner for 1 person Dinner includes: Pizza, fruit, salad, and hamburger sliders *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets, concessions, and meal wristband
Current Release Only
$15
Movie only for 1 person *Valid anytime *Not Valid for The Chosen *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets
Current Release - movie, pop and popcorn
$30
Movie, 32oz Fountain Beverage and a Medium Popcorn for 1 person *Only valid on Thursday, April 3, 2025 *Not Valid for The Chosen *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets and concessions
Current Release - movie, dinner, pop and popcorn
$45
Movie, 32oz Fountain Beverage and a Medium Popcorn, Dinner for 1 person Dinner includes: Pizza, fruit, salad, and hamburger sliders *Only valid on Thursday, April 3, 2025 *Not Valid for The Chosen *Stop by the check-in table at Marcus Theaters to pick up your tickets, concessions, and meal wristband
