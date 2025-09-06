His New Creation Ministries Counseling Fees

Offered by
About this shop
Teen and adult 50-minute individual counseling session with a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor.
50-minute marriage counseling session with a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor.
30-minute child counseling session (typically 12 and below) with a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor.
50-minute session designed to address the specific issues pastors deal with in their lives and ministries.
Inclusion
Your social orientation and intellectual energy.
Control
How you make decisions and accept responsibility.
Affection
Your need to give and receive love, affection, and approval.
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