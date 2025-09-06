His New Creation Ministries

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His New Creation Ministries

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His New Creation Ministries Counseling Fees

Individual Counseling item
Individual Counseling
$100

Teen and adult 50-minute individual counseling session with a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor.

Marriage Counseling Session item
Marriage Counseling Session
$200

50-minute marriage counseling session with a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor.

Child Counseling Session item
Child Counseling Session
$60

30-minute child counseling session (typically 12 and below) with a Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor.

Ministry Leader Counseling Session item
Ministry Leader Counseling Session
$85

50-minute session designed to address the specific issues pastors deal with in their lives and ministries.

Temperament Assessment item
Temperament Assessment
$85

Discover your inborn design and meet your deepest needs in godly ways.

Inclusion

Your social orientation and intellectual energy.


Control

How you make decisions and accept responsibility.


Affection

Your need to give and receive love, affection, and approval.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!