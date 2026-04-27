Harsens Island St. Clair Flats Association

Hosted by

Harsens Island St. Clair Flats Association

About this event

HISCFA 8th Annual Car Show Volunteers Needed

1500 N Channel Dr Clay

Harsens Island, MI 48028, USA

Registration
Free

Assist in registering vehicles. This shift would be from 7 a.m. to approximately 10:00 a.m.

Passing out ferry tickets on Mainland
Free

Passing out ferry tickets on Mainland to pre-registered and pre-paid attendees. From 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. & 9:30 a.m.to 10:30 a.m. We need two volunteers, one for each shift.

Concession Stand - Grill Chefs
Free

We need a few volunteers to work the concession stand preparing hot dogs & kielbasa on the grill. Two hour shifts from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Concession Stand - Counterperson
Free

We need 6 people, 2 at a time, to work 3 shifts of 2 hours each to accept payment and serve pop, chips, hotdogs/kielbasa.

Setup - Get the field ready
Free

We need several volunteers to help set-up the field on Friday evening 7/17/26 (6pm - 8pm) and the morning of 7/18/26 (7am-9am)

Clean-up after event
Free

We need serval volunteers to help clean the field up, gather signing, return folding tables and chairs inside the pavilion.

Car Show Floaters
Free

Walk around wearing a car show t-shirt and ask anyone who looks puzzled if you can answer a question or assist them in any way.

50/50 Ticket Sales
$1

We need 4 outgoing volunteers to sell 50/50 tickets. Two hour shifts.

Merchadise Sales (t-shirts & stickers)
Free

Sit at a table and sell some shirts and stickers.

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