Hispanic Business Network of Galveston County's Membership

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Valid until May 6, 2027
By becoming a member, you will be listed in our directory, receive event discounts, and receive two stickers to place on your storefront window or car.
Valid until May 6, 2027
By becoming an Enhanced member, you will receive a hyperlinked directory listing, the ability to post job opportunities, eligibility for ribbon cuttings, priority referrals, and all Basic member benefits.
Valid until May 6, 2027
By becoming a Premium member, you will receive social media promotion, a featured spot in our newsletter, video promotion opportunities, business highlights at events, and all Enhanced member benefits.
Valid until May 6, 2027
By becoming a Platinum member, you will receive top placement in our directory, a featured spotlight on our website, sponsorship recognition at events, opportunities to present at HBN events, and all Premium member benefits.
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