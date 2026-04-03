Hispanic Business Network of Galveston County

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Hispanic Business Network of Galveston County

Hispanic Business Network of Galveston County's Membership

Basic Membership
$25

Valid until May 6, 2027

By becoming a member, you will be listed in our directory, receive event discounts, and receive two stickers to place on your storefront window or car.

Enhanced Membership
$250

Valid until May 6, 2027

By becoming an Enhanced member, you will receive a hyperlinked directory listing, the ability to post job opportunities, eligibility for ribbon cuttings, priority referrals, and all Basic member benefits.

Premium Membership
$500

Valid until May 6, 2027

By becoming a Premium member, you will receive social media promotion, a featured spot in our newsletter, video promotion opportunities, business highlights at events, and all Enhanced member benefits.

Platinum Membership
$1,000

Valid until May 6, 2027

By becoming a Platinum member, you will receive top placement in our directory, a featured spotlight on our website, sponsorship recognition at events, opportunities to present at HBN events, and all Premium member benefits.

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