Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Of Louisiana's 2025 Excelencia Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $150 | Donated by Mirambell Realty, Kimberly Schexnayder
Indulge in self-care with Beautiful scents, Eye Patches, Gua Sha Stone, Exfoiliating Gloves, Two Champagne Glasses and Champagne.
Starting bid
Valued at $179 | Donated by Sweet Pea
description
Starting bid
Valued at $??? | Donated by Earth Savers
description
Starting bid
Valued at $200 | Donated by Lauren Baye
Elevate your look with expert brow artistry at Brows by Lauren Baye! Known for precision, style, and attention to detail, Lauren transforms brows into perfectly sculpted works of art that complement your natural beauty. Whether it’s shaping, tinting, or enhancing, this certificate gives you access to a luxurious self-care experience valued at $200.
Starting bid
Valued at $50 | Donated by Glowing Goddess Beauty
description
Starting bid
Valued at $??? | Donated by Beso Makeup
description
Starting bid
Valued at $??? | Donated by Bopp Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery
description
Starting bid
Valued at $300 | Donated by Smurr Industries
More than just photography—Smurr Industries delivers unforgettable experiences. This raffle item includes professional event photography services that bring your celebration to life. From instant photo prints to immersive 360° video, Smurr Industries helps you wow your guests and preserve the memories long after the event is over.
Starting bid
Valued at $400 | Donated by Ivana Marie Gunderson Photography
description
Starting bid
Valued at $145 | Donated by Spa Pineda
description
Starting bid
Valued at $150 | Donated by the Cajun Navy
Create cozy, year-round memories with this stylish 30,000 BTU fire pit, featuring a handcrafted resin mantel, bronze steel panels, and blue fire glass. With easy push-button ignition and no mess to clean up, it’s perfect for backyard gatherings and fireside fun.
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by
Sip in style with this elegant wine bundle featuring 2 bottles of wine, 4 stemless wine glasses, and 4 marble coasters adorned with the Louisiana state symbol. Perfect for a cozy night in or your next gathering—cheers to local flair and fine taste!
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by Alesia MakeUp
description
Starting bid
Valued at $??? | Donated by Chronos
description
Starting bid
Valued at $150 | Donated by the Cajun Navy
Create cozy, year-round memories with this stylish 30,000 BTU fire pit, featuring a handcrafted resin mantel, bronze steel panels, and blue fire glass. With easy push-button ignition and no mess to clean up, it’s perfect for backyard gatherings and fireside fun.
Starting bid
Value of $225 dollars | Donated by PaddleWheeler Creole Queen
Step back into the glamour and romance of the riverboat era with a cruise aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen! Experience the lively sounds of traditional New Orleans music while enjoying a lavish Creole Buffet in our elegantly appointed dining room. After dinner, and maybe a little dancing, enjoy a classic New Orleans cocktail and sweet Mississippi River breezes on our promenade deck as the city skyline slips by under a canopy of stars. This nighttime cruise is pure New Orleans.
Starting bid
Valued at $145 | Donated by Spa Pineda
description
Starting bid
Valued at $120 | Donated by Frames Inc
Make a bold statement with this dazzling Jacqueline Kent set in striking blue and silver tones. This collection features two rhinestone necklaces, a pair of crystal drop earrings, and a keychain cardholder adorned with shimmering blue and silver stones. Perfect for evening glam or adding sparkle to your everyday, this set is both eye-catching and elegant.
Starting bid
Valued at $120 | Donated by Frames Inc
Classic and timeless, the Silver Elegance Set by Jacqueline Kent includes two radiant rhinestone necklaces, crystal drop earrings, and a glittering all-silver cardholder with a keychain clasp. Whether you're dressing up or gifting someone special, this collection brings a touch of sophistication to any look.
Starting bid
Valued at $120 | Donated by Frames Inc
Add a pop of color and charm with the Blush & Sparkle Set by Jacqueline Kent. This stunning bundle features two sparkling rhinestone necklaces, delicate crystal earrings, and a pink and silver rhinestone cardholder—complete with a keychain ring. A perfect blend of elegance and fun for the fashion-forward.
Starting bid
Valued at $200 | Donated by LCI Worker's Comp
An evening of romance, passion, and Latin music magic! See Latin music legend Marco Antonio Solís at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8 PM! Winner of five Latin Grammys, Solís will perform his greatest hits and new favorites during his Más Cerca de Ti World Tour.
Includes: 2 tickets to this unforgettable concert experience.
Starting bid
Valued at $200 | Donated by New Orleans Ballet Association
Feel the passion of Buenos Aires with Tango Fire, a breathtaking show from acclaimed choreographer Germán Cornejo. Starring World Tango Champions Cornejo & Gisela Galeassi, 10 dazzling dancers, live music, and powerful vocals, this tribute to Astor Piazzolla has wowed audiences worldwide and earned praise from stars like Jennifer Lopez and Simon Cowell. An unforgettable night of fire, romance, and world-class artistry awaits!
Includes: 2 tickets for Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.
Starting bid
Valued at $1320 | Donated by Colmex Construction
Sun, sand, and serenity await!
Enjoy a 3-night stay on Florida’s stunning Emerald Coast! Relax on sugar-white sands, swim in emerald waters, and explore Fort Walton’s vibrant dining, shopping, and attractions.
Starting bid
Valued at $250 | Donated by Leitz Eagan Funeral Home
description
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by Fleur de Lis Title
description
Starting bid
Valued at $50 | Donated by Blue Bird Latin Eatery
Treat yourself to the bold and flavorful homestyle meals of Blue Bird Latin Eatery, located on bustling Loyola Drive in Kenner. Rooted in vibrant Latin traditions, every dish is crafted with culinary artistry that captures the warmth and spirit of Latino culture. From tantalizing flavors to welcoming hospitality, Blue Bird promises a dining experience that will charm your palate and your heart. A flavorful journey through Latin cuisine—right here in Kenner!
Includes: $50 gift certificate to Blue Bird Latin Eatery.
Starting bid
Valued at $250 | Donated by Pelican Point Car Wash
description
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by Raising Canes
description
Starting bid
Valued at $150 | Donated by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana of Young Professionals (HCCLYP)
description
Starting bid
Valued at $284 | Donated by the Hyatt Regency
description
Starting bid
Valued at $84 | Donated by Rock 'N' Bowl
description
Starting bid
Valued at $284 | Donated by the Hyatt Regency
description
Starting bid
Valued at $530 | Donated by Dr. Jenny Mains of CRC Solutions
description
Starting bid
Valued at $600 | Donated by IPS of Louisiana dba Best Bolt and Supplies
description
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by Metairie Bank
description
Starting bid
Valued at $675 | Donated by
description
Starting bid
Valued at $375 | Donated by
description
Starting bid
Valued at $300 | Donated by Treasure Chest Casino
description
Starting bid
Valued at $300 | Donated by Etre
Refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal radiant skin with a professional VI Peel treatment! This advanced, medical-grade chemical peel is designed to improve skin tone, texture, and clarity while softening fine lines, reducing sun damage, and promoting a youthful glow. Safe for all skin types, the VI Peel is one of the most trusted treatments for achieving smoother, healthier, and more luminous skin.
Includes: $300 gift certificate for a VI Peel treatment.
Starting bid
Valued at $179 | Donated by Sweet Pea
description
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by Chef Antonio
description
Starting bid
Valued at $300 | Donated by Krewe?
description
Starting bid
Valued at $300 | Donated by Krewe?
description
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by Flowers by John Kent
description
Starting bid
Valued at $1,295 | Donated by Royal Prestige
description
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by Airline Skating Rink
Includes: Gift Certificate for Children & Family Experience
Starting bid
Valued at $150 | Donated by Love Swimming
description
Starting bid
Valued at $250 | Donated by Tulane Athletics
description
Starting bid
Valued at $144 | Donated by
WWII Museum
description
Starting bid
Valued at $160 | Donated by River Shack & Nola Aikido
Enjoy lunch at the River Shack after you've taken Aikido lessons.
Starting bid
Valued at $160 | Donated by River Shack & Nola Aikido
Enjoy lunch at the River Shack after you've taken Aikido lessons.
Starting bid
Valued at $100 | Donated by City Park
Membership perks for two named adults living at the same address or one named adult plus one guest & up to six of their children and/or grandchildren under the age of 18.
Unlimited Visits
Free admission to Storyland
Free admission to Botanical Garden + AHS gardens
Exclusive Member Benefits
Free admission to Botanical Garden shows
Exclusive access to Friends’ Fest
One free Celebration in the Oaks Dasher Pass
Early access to discounted Ghosts in the Oaks tickets
Access to Happy 3rd of July indoor bathrooms
Savings on Lark in the Park and other special events
Discounted Attractions
20% off admission to Carousel Gardens
20% off rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals
10% off birthday parties
10% off court rentals at Tennis Center
10% off individual riding lessons at Equest Farm
$10 off Carousel Gardens Season Passes
$5 off NOLA City Bark annual permit
$2 off per person per round at City Putt
$2 off a large bucket of balls at driving range
Food and Beverage Savings
10% off purchases at ACORN | A Dickie Brennan Café
10% off purchases at Café Du Monde in City Park
10% off purchases at Filmore in the Oaks
10% off Parker’s Café and Parker’s Pizza
Starting bid
Valued at $200 | Donated by Airline Skate Country & Nola Aikido
DESCRIPTION
Starting bid
TEST
Starting bid
TEST
Starting bid
24
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!