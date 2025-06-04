Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Of Louisiana's 2025 Excelencia Gala Silent Auction

Valued at $100 | Donated by City Park





Membership perks for two named adults living at the same address or one named adult plus one guest & up to six of their children and/or grandchildren under the age of 18.





Unlimited Visits

Free admission to Storyland

Free admission to Botanical Garden + AHS gardens





Exclusive Member Benefits

Free admission to Botanical Garden shows

Exclusive access to Friends’ Fest

One free Celebration in the Oaks Dasher Pass

Early access to discounted Ghosts in the Oaks tickets

Access to Happy 3rd of July indoor bathrooms

Savings on Lark in the Park and other special events





Discounted Attractions

20% off admission to Carousel Gardens

20% off rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals

10% off birthday parties

10% off court rentals at Tennis Center

10% off individual riding lessons at Equest Farm

$10 off Carousel Gardens Season Passes

$5 off NOLA City Bark annual permit

$2 off per person per round at City Putt

$2 off a large bucket of balls at driving range

Food and Beverage Savings

10% off purchases at ACORN | A Dickie Brennan Café

10% off purchases at Café Du Monde in City Park

10% off purchases at Filmore in the Oaks

10% off Parker’s Café and Parker’s Pizza