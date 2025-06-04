Hosted by

Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Of Louisiana Foundation

Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce Of Louisiana's 2025 Excelencia Gala Silent Auction

601 Loyola Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA

Treat Yo Self Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $150 | Donated by Mirambell Realty, Kimberly Schexnayder


Indulge in self-care with Beautiful scents, Eye Patches, Gua Sha Stone, Exfoiliating Gloves, Two Champagne Glasses and Champagne.

Sweet Pea Ultra Sound Signature Package
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $179 | Donated by Sweet Pea


description

Earth Savers Gift
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $??? | Donated by Earth Savers


description

Brows by Lauren Baye Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $200 | Donated by Lauren Baye


Elevate your look with expert brow artistry at Brows by Lauren Baye! Known for precision, style, and attention to detail, Lauren transforms brows into perfectly sculpted works of art that complement your natural beauty. Whether it’s shaping, tinting, or enhancing, this certificate gives you access to a luxurious self-care experience valued at $200.

Glowing Goddess Beauty Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $50 | Donated by Glowing Goddess Beauty


description

Beso Make Over
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $??? | Donated by Beso Makeup


description

Dr. Bopp Skin Care
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $??? | Donated by Bopp Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery


description

Smurr Industries Gift Package
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $300 | Donated by Smurr Industries


More than just photography—Smurr Industries delivers unforgettable experiences. This raffle item includes professional event photography services that bring your celebration to life. From instant photo prints to immersive 360° video, Smurr Industries helps you wow your guests and preserve the memories long after the event is over.

2 New Orleans Print
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $400 | Donated by Ivana Marie Gunderson Photography


description

Spa Pineda Gift Certificate #1
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $145 | Donated by Spa Pineda


description

Outdoor Fire Pit 1
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $150 | Donated by the Cajun Navy


Create cozy, year-round memories with this stylish 30,000 BTU fire pit, featuring a handcrafted resin mantel, bronze steel panels, and blue fire glass. With easy push-button ignition and no mess to clean up, it’s perfect for backyard gatherings and fireside fun.

Wine with Friends Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by


Sip in style with this elegant wine bundle featuring 2 bottles of wine, 4 stemless wine glasses, and 4 marble coasters adorned with the Louisiana state symbol. Perfect for a cozy night in or your next gathering—cheers to local flair and fine taste!

Make Over with Alesia
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by Alesia MakeUp


description

Chronos Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $??? | Donated by Chronos


description

Outdoor Fire Pit 2
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $150 | Donated by the Cajun Navy


Create cozy, year-round memories with this stylish 30,000 BTU fire pit, featuring a handcrafted resin mantel, bronze steel panels, and blue fire glass. With easy push-button ignition and no mess to clean up, it’s perfect for backyard gatherings and fireside fun.

Creole Queen Dinner Jazz Cruise for 2
$40

Starting bid

Value of $225 dollars | Donated by PaddleWheeler Creole Queen


Step back into the glamour and romance of the riverboat era with a cruise aboard the Paddlewheeler Creole Queen! Experience the lively sounds of traditional New Orleans music while enjoying a lavish Creole Buffet in our elegantly appointed dining room. After dinner, and maybe a little dancing, enjoy a classic New Orleans cocktail and sweet Mississippi River breezes on our promenade deck as the city skyline slips by under a canopy of stars. This nighttime cruise is pure New Orleans.

Spa Pineda Gift Certificate #2
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $145 | Donated by Spa Pineda


description

Jacqueline Kent Sparkle Set (Blue)
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $120 | Donated by Frames Inc


Make a bold statement with this dazzling Jacqueline Kent set in striking blue and silver tones. This collection features two rhinestone necklaces, a pair of crystal drop earrings, and a keychain cardholder adorned with shimmering blue and silver stones. Perfect for evening glam or adding sparkle to your everyday, this set is both eye-catching and elegant.

Jacqueline Kent Sparkle Set (Silver)
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $120 | Donated by Frames Inc


Classic and timeless, the Silver Elegance Set by Jacqueline Kent includes two radiant rhinestone necklaces, crystal drop earrings, and a glittering all-silver cardholder with a keychain clasp. Whether you're dressing up or gifting someone special, this collection brings a touch of sophistication to any look.

Jacqueline Kent Sparkle Set (Pink)
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $120 | Donated by Frames Inc


Add a pop of color and charm with the Blush & Sparkle Set by Jacqueline Kent. This stunning bundle features two sparkling rhinestone necklaces, delicate crystal earrings, and a pink and silver rhinestone cardholder—complete with a keychain ring. A perfect blend of elegance and fun for the fashion-forward.

Marco Antonio Solís Live! – 2 Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $200 | Donated by LCI Worker's Comp


An evening of romance, passion, and Latin music magic! See Latin music legend Marco Antonio Solís at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 8 PM! Winner of five Latin Grammys, Solís will perform his greatest hits and new favorites during his Más Cerca de Ti World Tour.

Includes: 2 tickets to this unforgettable concert experience.

Experience Tango Fire Live – 2 Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $200 | Donated by New Orleans Ballet Association


Feel the passion of Buenos Aires with Tango Fire, a breathtaking show from acclaimed choreographer Germán Cornejo. Starring World Tango Champions Cornejo & Gisela Galeassi, 10 dazzling dancers, live music, and powerful vocals, this tribute to Astor Piazzolla has wowed audiences worldwide and earned praise from stars like Jennifer Lopez and Simon Cowell. An unforgettable night of fire, romance, and world-class artistry awaits!

Includes: 2 tickets for Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:30 PM at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Fort Walton Weekend Getaway
$80

Starting bid

Valued at $1320 | Donated by Colmex Construction


Sun, sand, and serenity await!

Enjoy a 3-night stay on Florida’s stunning Emerald Coast! Relax on sugar-white sands, swim in emerald waters, and explore Fort Walton’s vibrant dining, shopping, and attractions.

Cemetery Tour Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $250 | Donated by Leitz Eagan Funeral Home


description

Pet Basket
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by Fleur de Lis Title


description

Blue Bird Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $50 | Donated by Blue Bird Latin Eatery


Treat yourself to the bold and flavorful homestyle meals of Blue Bird Latin Eatery, located on bustling Loyola Drive in Kenner. Rooted in vibrant Latin traditions, every dish is crafted with culinary artistry that captures the warmth and spirit of Latino culture. From tantalizing flavors to welcoming hospitality, Blue Bird promises a dining experience that will charm your palate and your heart. A flavorful journey through Latin cuisine—right here in Kenner!

Includes: $50 gift certificate to Blue Bird Latin Eatery.

Pelican Point Bucket
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $250 | Donated by Pelican Point Car Wash


description

Raising Canes Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by Raising Canes


description

El Alma del Festival
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $150 | Donated by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana of Young Professionals (HCCLYP)


description

Hyatt Regency - 2 Night Stay & Breakfast
$70

Starting bid

Valued at $284 | Donated by the Hyatt Regency


description

Rock N Bowl
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $84 | Donated by Rock 'N' Bowl


description

Boudreaux's Bracelet
$125

Starting bid

Valued at $530 | Donated by Dr. Jenny Mains of CRC Solutions


description

Bronze Elias Lifshitz Sculpture
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $600 | Donated by IPS of Louisiana dba Best Bolt and Supplies


description

Assorted Wine & Snack Basket
$20

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by Metairie Bank


description

Koi Painting
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $675 | Donated by


description

Colorful Painting
$65

Starting bid

Valued at $375 | Donated by


description

Wine + Gift Bag
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $300 | Donated by Treasure Chest Casino


description

VI Peel
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $300 | Donated by Etre


Refresh, rejuvenate, and reveal radiant skin with a professional VI Peel treatment! This advanced, medical-grade chemical peel is designed to improve skin tone, texture, and clarity while softening fine lines, reducing sun damage, and promoting a youthful glow. Safe for all skin types, the VI Peel is one of the most trusted treatments for achieving smoother, healthier, and more luminous skin.

Includes: $300 gift certificate for a VI Peel treatment.

Sweet Pea Ultra Sound Signature Package + Baby Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $179 | Donated by Sweet Pea


description

Chef Antonio's Catering Special
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by Chef Antonio


description

Krewe Sunglasses Pair 1
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $300 | Donated by Krewe?


description

Krewe Sunglasses Pair 2
$95

Starting bid

Valued at $300 | Donated by Krewe?


description

John Kent Florist Gift Certificate + Hardy Arrangement
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by Flowers by John Kent


description

Turkey Roaster
$300

Starting bid

Valued at $1,295 | Donated by Royal Prestige


description

Airline Skating Rink Experience
$15

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by Airline Skating Rink


Includes: Gift Certificate for Children & Family Experience

Love Swimming Basket
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $150 | Donated by Love Swimming


description

4 Tickets - Tulane Football
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $250 | Donated by Tulane Athletics


description

4 Tickets - WWII Museum
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $144 | Donated by WWII Museum

WWII Museum


description

River Shack Gift Card & Lessons at Nola Aikido
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $160 | Donated by River Shack & Nola Aikido


Enjoy lunch at the River Shack after you've taken Aikido lessons.

City Park Family Membership
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $100 | Donated by City Park


Membership perks for two named adults living at the same address or one named adult plus one guest & up to six of their children and/or grandchildren under the age of 18.


Unlimited Visits

Free admission to Storyland
Free admission to Botanical Garden + AHS gardens


Exclusive Member Benefits

Free admission to Botanical Garden shows
Exclusive access to Friends’ Fest
One free Celebration in the Oaks Dasher Pass
Early access to discounted Ghosts in the Oaks tickets
Access to Happy 3rd of July indoor bathrooms
Savings on Lark in the Park and other special events 


Discounted Attractions

20% off admission to Carousel Gardens
20% off rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals
10% off birthday parties
10% off court rentals at Tennis Center
10% off individual riding lessons at Equest Farm
$10 off Carousel Gardens Season Passes
$5 off NOLA City Bark annual permit
$2 off per person per round at City Putt
$2 off a large bucket of balls at driving range 

Food and Beverage Savings 

10% off purchases at ACORN | A Dickie Brennan Café
10% off purchases at Café Du Monde in City Park
10% off purchases at Filmore in the Oaks
10% off Parker’s Café and Parker’s Pizza

Airline Skating Rink + Nola Aikido
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $200 | Donated by Airline Skate Country & Nola Aikido


DESCRIPTION

