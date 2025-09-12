Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2025: Islamorada

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About this event
Thank you for taking our survey!
Enter to win our fundraising raffle for:
(5) Raffle Tickets = $5.00
(10) Raffle Tickets = $10.00
(30) Raffle Tickets = $20.00
Thank you for supporting our cause, 25 years of excellence in programming, and the important work that Community Arts and Culture executes in bringing unforgettable music, arts and cultural celebration to our communities. We are looking forward to another 25 years together!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!