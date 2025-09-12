Community Arts And Culture Inc

Hosted by

Community Arts And Culture Inc

About this event

Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2025: Islamorada

81611 Old Hwy

Islamorada, FL 33036, USA

Participant Survey
Free

Thank you for taking our survey!

Raffle Tickets
$5

Enter to win our fundraising raffle for:

  • CAC Season Passes! ($250 value)
  • CAC Merch Bundles! ($150 value)

(5) Raffle Tickets = $5.00

(10) Raffle Tickets = $10.00

(30) Raffle Tickets = $20.00


Donate in $25s to celebrate 25 years of CAC!
$25

Thank you for supporting our cause, 25 years of excellence in programming, and the important work that Community Arts and Culture executes in bringing unforgettable music, arts and cultural celebration to our communities. We are looking forward to another 25 years together!

Add a donation for Community Arts And Culture Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!