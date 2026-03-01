Hispanic Heritage Luncheon

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Two seats; recognition in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.
Four seats; one-quarter page acknowledgement in event program; and
acknowledgement on the HBAA website.
Six seats; one-half page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.
Table of eight in preferred location; recognition with company logo in press release; full page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.
Two tables of eight in preferred location; recognition with company logo in press release; full page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.
Three tables of eight in preferred location; branding or materials opportunity; extra special recognition with company logo in social media and press release; full page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.
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