Hispanic Bar Association of Austin Foundation

Hosted by

Hispanic Bar Association of Austin Foundation

About this event

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon

AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center

1900 University Ave, Austin, TX 78705, USA

Individual Ticket
$350
Supporter
$2,000

Two seats; recognition in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.

Bronze
$3,000

Four seats; one-quarter page acknowledgement in event program; and

acknowledgement on the HBAA website.

Silver
$5,000

Six seats; one-half page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.

Gold
$10,000

Table of eight in preferred location; recognition with company logo in press release; full page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.

Platinum
$20,000

Two tables of eight in preferred location; recognition with company logo in press release; full page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.

Title
$30,000

Three tables of eight in preferred location; branding or materials opportunity; extra special recognition with company logo in social media and press release; full page acknowledgement in event program; and acknowledgement on the HBAA website.

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