Hispanic League Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

114 30th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, USA

The Tree Painting item
The Tree Painting
$30

Starting bid

Oil painting on white canvas. ($300 Value)

Vintage Brown Leather Handbag
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Maria Justice. ($250 Value)

Raffaldini Wine Bottles
$10

Starting bid

Red and white wines. Must be 21+ to win bid.

Muñecas de trapo tradicionales
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Pat and Ray Gardea.


Handmade muñeca de trapo tradicionales from Mexico.

Honey & Hue Hair Care Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Honey & Hue by Dulce


Modern. Beautiful. You

Dulce is a brunette specialist offering modern luxury color services. She offers balayage, color, custom haircuts, treatments and blowouts.


3630 Hewes Lane,

Winston Salem, NC 27103


honeyhuebydulce.glossgenius.com

Barlop Mexican Brown and Green Pottery Vases
$15

Starting bid

Brown and green vintage Barlop Mexican pottery hand painted vases set of 2.

Camino Bakery Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$20 Gift Card from Camino Bakery.


https://caminobakery.com/

Ryan Rose Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

$25 Ryan and Rose Gift Card.


https://www.ryanandrose.co/


Bookmarks Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Bookmarks Gift Card.


https://bookmarksnc.org/

Pure Sweat Studios Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$100 Pure Sweat Studios Gift Card.


Welcome to Pure Sweat Sauna Studio a community focused retreat for health, healing + connection within, offering state-of-the-art, full-spectrum, infrared saunas and contrast therapy with cold plunging.


https://www.puresweatstudios.com/winston-salem-nc



2 Tickets for WFU Face to Face with Cynthia Erivo
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets 3-tier for Wake Forest University Face to Face with Cynthia Erivo on April 15, 2026, 7:30pm at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.


https://facetoface.wfu.edu/cynthia-erivo/


Cynthia Erivo is a multi-hyphenate tour de force who captivates audiences with her award-winning music and acting, both on the stage and the screen. Erivo has an uncanny ability to shape and drive narratives across entertainment while continuously evolving her body of work with poignant breakthrough characters that hit emotional cores and transcend race, gender, and cultural boundaries.

Erivo stars as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the musical Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu. Wicked: Part I debuted in November 2024, and Part Two will follow in November 2025.

In 2023, she produced and released her first film under her production company, Edith’s Daughter – a riveting film about a Liberian refugee in Greece called Drift, directed by Anthony Chen.

In 2021, Erivo was nominated for an Emmy® for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Emmy-winning global anthology series Genius: Aretha. This season is the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul. That same year, she released her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1.

In 2019, Erivo received two Oscar® nominations—one for her role as Harriet Tubman in the Focus Features biopic Harriet, and the other for the film’s title track “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote.

Erivo released her first children’s book titled, Remember to Dream, Ebere. The book follows a young girl named Ebere whose mother encourages her to dream as big as possible. Erivo wrote the book as an ode to a child’s imagination, a parent’s love, and the big dreams shared by both. Her passion for empowering others resounds as loudly as her award-winning voice.

4 Tickets at WS Dash and First Pitch Opportunity
$40

Starting bid

4 Baseline Seat Tickets and a First Pitch Opportunity at the Winston Salem Dash. ($130 value)


https://www.milb.com/winston-salem

4 Person Pass at Grandfather Mountain
$40

Starting bid

4 Person Pass at Grandfather Mountain ($112 value)

https://grandfather.com/visit/

4 Tickets to Nascar Hall of Fame
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets of Charlotte Nascar Hall of Fame ($116 Value)


https://www.nascarhall.com/

4 Tickets at NC Transportation Museum
$10

Starting bid

4 Train Tickets with Admission at the NC Transportation Museum

https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/

Gift Card Wise Man Brewery
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift card for Wise Man Brewery


https://www.wisemanbrewing.com/

Gift Certificate Bundt Cake
$15

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 8" cake from Nothing Bundt Cake ($45 value)


www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Dewey's Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Dewey's Bakery Gift Card


https://deweys.com/

ByGood Coffee $25 Giftcard
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Abbey and Darrell Garner.


BYGood Coffee
301 Brookstown Ave, Suite 300
Winston Salem, North Carolina 27101
(336) 842-5339
[email protected]





Set of Chairs
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Ego Home Furniture. ($300 value)


https://egohomefurniture.com

5379 Shattalon Dr 
Winston Salem, NC 27106

336-815-8030


Two (2) night stay at Hampton Inn and Suites Amelia Island
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Park Place Hospitality.


Amelia Island is part of the Sea Islands chain of barrier islands, on the U.S. state of Florida’s Atlantic coast. It has a history of Spanish, French, British and American rule. Today it’s a popular holiday destination known for its luxury resorts, golf courses and numerous sandy beaches. Main Beach Park has sand dunes, a boardwalk and public sports and recreation facilities. Amelia Island has flown 8 Flags over the course of her 450 year history. Starting with the French in 1562, and followed by Spanish conquistadors, persecutors of non catholic religions, mercenary soldiers, explorers, slave merchants and pirates.


Treat yourself to a Two (2) night stay in a Standard Suite at the Hampton Inn and Suites Amelia Island Historic Harbor Front!

This certificate (valued at $800) must be presented and surrendered at the time of check-in. No cash value. Blackout dates apply. Reservations will be based on availability. Certificate valid Through Oct 31, 2026.

Mont Blanc Two-Night Stay in Seven Devils, NC
$300

Starting bid

Donated By: Iraida and Gabriel Bottazzi. ($900 value)


Relax and enjoy the slow pace and fresh air of the mountains or be adventurous and go hiking, fishing, biking, or sight-seeing. This beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom mountain cabin will accommodate all your needs. Sleep up to

10 guests. This log cabin is centrally located to Boone, Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Blowing Rock in the Foscoe area. Subject to availability and valid for 12 months from the date of the event. The cleaning fee is not included Renter insurance is not included and it is required. Pets allowed: Dogs only, max of two

Vintage Barlop Mexican Potter Vases
$20

Starting bid

Gray Vintage Barlop Mexican pottery hand painted vases set of 2.

Leather Coasters Set of 6
$10

Starting bid

Handmade brown Leather Coasters set of 6.


Donated by anonymous.

Ancient God Leather Decor
$5

Starting bid

Cantarito Loco Kit Set
$15

Starting bid

A delicious mix of lemon, grapefruit and orange juice powder, spices, chilito powder and fruit candy que le van a dar a tu bebida el sabor de México.

Just add your favorite soda and tequila!

A delicious mix of tomato concentrate, lemon juice powder, spices, chilito powder and fruit candy para que prepares una real Michelada from México.

Just add your favorite beer! https://cantaritoloco.com

Vintage Mirrors (3)
$10

Starting bid

3 gold, red and green decorative mirrors. Materials: Glass, clay, ceramic.


Donated by Anonymous.

Handmade Wood Earrings
$5

Starting bid

Donated by Pat & Ray Gardea

Vintage Mirror set
$5

Starting bid

Set of two small mirrors.

Quilted Hip Chics Boutique Bag
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Hip Chics Boutique & Gifts

Carolina Hurricanes Signed Photo of Seth Jarvis #24
$25

Starting bid

Certified signed photo of Seth Javis #24 of the Carolina Huracanes. Seth Jarvis is a Canadian professional ice hockey forward for the Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League. Jarvis was selected 13th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2020 NHL entry draft.


Donated by the Carolina Huracanes.

One (1) round of soft golf for two (2) people
$25

Starting bid

Seasonal golf course offering lit holes and clubs for an easier game that's suitable for all ages.

Highlights: Serves food · Eighteen hole course

Located in: Tanglewood Park

Address: 4035 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012.

Phone(302) 757-5927

Donated by: softgolf.net

XCaret Mexican Grill & Catina $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Easygoing, vibrant eatery with red seating offering classic Mexican fare, beer & tequila drinks.

Service options: Outdoor seating · Great cocktails · Vegetarian options

Address: 202 4th St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Phone(336) 955-1345


Donated by XCaret Mexican Grill & Catina

Summit Eye Care Morpheus Treatments (3 sessions)
$500

Starting bid

Donated by SUMMIT EYE CARE


Certificate for Morpheus of Service. Morpheus8 combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen production deep within your skin. This treatment tightens, lifts, and resurfaces — all without surgery.

Think of it as a next-level facial — but with real, lasting results.3 sessions of Morpheus Treatment valued at $2,500. Valid for Face Only.


Address: 3073 Trenwest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Website: https://www.summiteyecare.net

Phone(336) 765-0960

2 eBike & Helmet Rentals
$30

Starting bid

Triad Eco Adventures serves local Visitors and Guests with experiences catering to each of the Triad’s unique personalities throughout Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro.

Service Options:

  • Narrated SEGWAY Tours & Lessons
  • PEDEGO electric-BIKE Rentals, Tours, & Sales
  • PaddleFit Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) Lessons, Rentals, & Sales
  • Various Group and ticketed TROLLEY Tours, Events, & Transportation
Family Pass to Kaleideum
$25

Starting bid

Kaleideum is an innovative and dynamic experiential learning museum in Winston-Salem, NC. Family Pass to Kaleideum (value of $54). Donated by Kaleideum.


Address: 120 W 3rd St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Phone(336) 767-6730

Lunazul Blanco Tequila
$15

Starting bid

Lunazul Blanco Mexican Tequila 100% Agave. Must be 21+ to win bid.

Muñeca de Hoja de Maíz
$10

Starting bid

Hand made corn husk dancing doll.

