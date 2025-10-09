Hispanic League Gala Silent Auction

2 tickets 3-tier for Wake Forest University Face to Face with Cynthia Erivo on April 15, 2026, 7:30pm at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.





Cynthia Erivo is a multi-hyphenate tour de force who captivates audiences with her award-winning music and acting, both on the stage and the screen. Erivo has an uncanny ability to shape and drive narratives across entertainment while continuously evolving her body of work with poignant breakthrough characters that hit emotional cores and transcend race, gender, and cultural boundaries.

Erivo stars as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the musical Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu. Wicked: Part I debuted in November 2024, and Part Two will follow in November 2025.

In 2023, she produced and released her first film under her production company, Edith’s Daughter – a riveting film about a Liberian refugee in Greece called Drift, directed by Anthony Chen.

In 2021, Erivo was nominated for an Emmy® for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Emmy-winning global anthology series Genius: Aretha. This season is the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul. That same year, she released her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1.

In 2019, Erivo received two Oscar® nominations—one for her role as Harriet Tubman in the Focus Features biopic Harriet, and the other for the film’s title track “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote.

Erivo released her first children’s book titled, Remember to Dream, Ebere. The book follows a young girl named Ebere whose mother encourages her to dream as big as possible. Erivo wrote the book as an ode to a child’s imagination, a parent’s love, and the big dreams shared by both. Her passion for empowering others resounds as loudly as her award-winning voice.