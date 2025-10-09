Hispanic League Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
114 30th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, USA
Starting bid
Oil painting on white canvas. ($300 Value)
Starting bid
Donated by Maria Justice. ($250 Value)
Starting bid
Red and white wines. Must be 21+ to win bid.
Starting bid
Donated by Pat and Ray Gardea.
Handmade muñeca de trapo tradicionales from Mexico.
Starting bid
Donated by Honey & Hue by Dulce
Modern. Beautiful. You
Dulce is a brunette specialist offering modern luxury color services. She offers balayage, color, custom haircuts, treatments and blowouts.
3630 Hewes Lane,
Winston Salem, NC 27103
honeyhuebydulce.glossgenius.com
Starting bid
Brown and green vintage Barlop Mexican pottery hand painted vases set of 2.
Starting bid
$100 Pure Sweat Studios Gift Card.
Welcome to Pure Sweat Sauna Studio a community focused retreat for health, healing + connection within, offering state-of-the-art, full-spectrum, infrared saunas and contrast therapy with cold plunging.
https://www.puresweatstudios.com/winston-salem-nc
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 tickets 3-tier for Wake Forest University Face to Face with Cynthia Erivo on April 15, 2026, 7:30pm at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
https://facetoface.wfu.edu/cynthia-erivo/
Cynthia Erivo is a multi-hyphenate tour de force who captivates audiences with her award-winning music and acting, both on the stage and the screen. Erivo has an uncanny ability to shape and drive narratives across entertainment while continuously evolving her body of work with poignant breakthrough characters that hit emotional cores and transcend race, gender, and cultural boundaries.
Erivo stars as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of the musical Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu. Wicked: Part I debuted in November 2024, and Part Two will follow in November 2025.
In 2023, she produced and released her first film under her production company, Edith’s Daughter – a riveting film about a Liberian refugee in Greece called Drift, directed by Anthony Chen.
In 2021, Erivo was nominated for an Emmy® for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Emmy-winning global anthology series Genius: Aretha. This season is the first-ever, definitive, and only authorized scripted limited series on the life of the universally acclaimed Queen of Soul. That same year, she released her debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1.
In 2019, Erivo received two Oscar® nominations—one for her role as Harriet Tubman in the Focus Features biopic Harriet, and the other for the film’s title track “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote.
Erivo released her first children’s book titled, Remember to Dream, Ebere. The book follows a young girl named Ebere whose mother encourages her to dream as big as possible. Erivo wrote the book as an ode to a child’s imagination, a parent’s love, and the big dreams shared by both. Her passion for empowering others resounds as loudly as her award-winning voice.
Starting bid
4 Baseline Seat Tickets and a First Pitch Opportunity at the Winston Salem Dash. ($130 value)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 Train Tickets with Admission at the NC Transportation Museum
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Abbey and Darrell Garner.
BYGood Coffee
301 Brookstown Ave, Suite 300
Winston Salem, North Carolina 27101
(336) 842-5339
[email protected]
Starting bid
Donated by Abbey and Darrell Garner.
Starting bid
Donated by Ego Home Furniture. ($300 value)
5379 Shattalon Dr
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Starting bid
Donated by Park Place Hospitality.
Amelia Island is part of the Sea Islands chain of barrier islands, on the U.S. state of Florida’s Atlantic coast. It has a history of Spanish, French, British and American rule. Today it’s a popular holiday destination known for its luxury resorts, golf courses and numerous sandy beaches. Main Beach Park has sand dunes, a boardwalk and public sports and recreation facilities. Amelia Island has flown 8 Flags over the course of her 450 year history. Starting with the French in 1562, and followed by Spanish conquistadors, persecutors of non catholic religions, mercenary soldiers, explorers, slave merchants and pirates.
Treat yourself to a Two (2) night stay in a Standard Suite at the Hampton Inn and Suites Amelia Island Historic Harbor Front!
This certificate (valued at $800) must be presented and surrendered at the time of check-in. No cash value. Blackout dates apply. Reservations will be based on availability. Certificate valid Through Oct 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Donated By: Iraida and Gabriel Bottazzi. ($900 value)
Relax and enjoy the slow pace and fresh air of the mountains or be adventurous and go hiking, fishing, biking, or sight-seeing. This beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom mountain cabin will accommodate all your needs. Sleep up to
10 guests. This log cabin is centrally located to Boone, Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Blowing Rock in the Foscoe area. Subject to availability and valid for 12 months from the date of the event. The cleaning fee is not included Renter insurance is not included and it is required. Pets allowed: Dogs only, max of two
Starting bid
Gray Vintage Barlop Mexican pottery hand painted vases set of 2.
Starting bid
Handmade brown Leather Coasters set of 6.
Donated by anonymous.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A delicious mix of lemon, grapefruit and orange juice powder, spices, chilito powder and fruit candy que le van a dar a tu bebida el sabor de México.
Just add your favorite soda and tequila!
A delicious mix of tomato concentrate, lemon juice powder, spices, chilito powder and fruit candy para que prepares una real Michelada from México.
Just add your favorite beer! https://cantaritoloco.com
Starting bid
3 gold, red and green decorative mirrors. Materials: Glass, clay, ceramic.
Donated by Anonymous.
Starting bid
Donated by Pat & Ray Gardea
Starting bid
Set of two small mirrors.
Starting bid
Donated by: Hip Chics Boutique & Gifts
Starting bid
Certified signed photo of Seth Javis #24 of the Carolina Huracanes. Seth Jarvis is a Canadian professional ice hockey forward for the Carolina Hurricanes of the National Hockey League. Jarvis was selected 13th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2020 NHL entry draft.
Donated by the Carolina Huracanes.
Starting bid
Seasonal golf course offering lit holes and clubs for an easier game that's suitable for all ages.
Highlights: Serves food · Eighteen hole course
Located in: Tanglewood Park
Address: 4035 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012.
Donated by: softgolf.net
Starting bid
Starting bid
Easygoing, vibrant eatery with red seating offering classic Mexican fare, beer & tequila drinks.
Service options: Outdoor seating · Great cocktails · Vegetarian options
Address: 202 4th St NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Phone: (336) 955-1345
Donated by XCaret Mexican Grill & Catina
Starting bid
Donated by SUMMIT EYE CARE
Certificate for Morpheus of Service. Morpheus8 combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy to stimulate collagen production deep within your skin. This treatment tightens, lifts, and resurfaces — all without surgery.
Think of it as a next-level facial — but with real, lasting results.3 sessions of Morpheus Treatment valued at $2,500. Valid for Face Only.
Address: 3073 Trenwest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Website: https://www.summiteyecare.net
Phone: (336) 765-0960
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Triad Eco Adventures serves local Visitors and Guests with experiences catering to each of the Triad’s unique personalities throughout Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro.
Service Options:
Starting bid
Kaleideum is an innovative and dynamic experiential learning museum in Winston-Salem, NC. Family Pass to Kaleideum (value of $54). Donated by Kaleideum.
Address: 120 W 3rd St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Starting bid
Lunazul Blanco Mexican Tequila 100% Agave. Must be 21+ to win bid.
Starting bid
Hand made corn husk dancing doll.
