Hiss & Harmony Cathey Choir Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until June 10, 2027
One per family. Please share student name(s) and grade(s) information with your membership information.
Valid until June 10, 2027
As a founding member with a the Patron of the Arts Membership, you will help establish a strong foundation for this non-profit to support our 2026 6th-8th grade Cathey Cobra Choir Booster.
One per family. Please share student name(s) and grade(s) information with your membership information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!