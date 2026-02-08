Hiss & Harmony Cathey Choir

Offered by

Hiss & Harmony Cathey Choir

About the memberships

Hiss & Harmony Cathey Choir Membership

General Membership
$5

Valid until June 10, 2027

One per family. Please share student name(s) and grade(s) information with your membership information.

Patron of The Arts Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until June 10, 2027

As a founding member with a the Patron of the Arts Membership, you will help establish a strong foundation for this non-profit to support our 2026 6th-8th grade Cathey Cobra Choir Booster.


One per family. Please share student name(s) and grade(s) information with your membership information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!