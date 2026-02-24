56-0989729

Hosted by

56-0989729

About this event

2026 Historic Carson House Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1805 US-70, Marion, NC 28752, USA

Bruce's Fabulous Foods item
Bruce's Fabulous Foods
$10

Starting bid

2 Gift Certificates for 2 free lunches valued at $15 each. Total Value $30

Big Boy's Car Wash item
Big Boy's Car Wash
$35

Starting bid

10 Car Washes - Total Value $70

Mr. Bob's Donut item
Mr. Bob's Donut
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Mr. Bob's Donuts

Mr. Bob's Bigfoot T-Shirt. Total Value $50

Reese's Delectables item
Reese's Delectables
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate

Las Salsas item
Las Salsas
$20

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate

Cosey Cottage Green Urn item
Cosey Cottage Green Urn
$15

Starting bid

Decorative green urn from Cozy Cottage - Value $30

Homemade Pound Cake by Martha Jordan item
Homemade Pound Cake by Martha Jordan
$20

Starting bid

Choose from an array of flavors. Anyone who has tasted one of Martha's homemade pound cakes will not be disappointed. Total Value $45

Fire & Ice Cross Necklace item
Fire & Ice Cross Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy this stunning cross necklace from Fire and Ice. Total Value $199

Phoenix Antiques item
Phoenix Antiques
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card

McDowell Firearms item
McDowell Firearms
$100

Starting bid

$250 Gift Certificate - Must be 18 years of age

McDowell Firearms item
McDowell Firearms
$100

Starting bid

$250 Gift Certificate - Must be 18 years of age

Hot Wheelz and Sugar & Whisk item
Hot Wheelz and Sugar & Whisk
$25

Starting bid

$30 Hot Wheelz Gift Certificate

$25 Sugar & Whisk Gift Certificate

Total Value $55

Chance of Sprinkles item
Chance of Sprinkles
$5

Starting bid

$10 Gift Certificate

Closet Cleanout and Fabulous Finds item
Closet Cleanout and Fabulous Finds
$20

Starting bid

$20 Gift Certificate from Closet Cleanout

$25 Gift Certificate from Fabulous Finds

Total Value $45


GoGo's Cinnamon Rolls item
GoGo's Cinnamon Rolls
$20

Starting bid

$35 Gift Card from GoGo's of Old Fort.

Country Music Hall of Fame Tickets item
Country Music Hall of Fame Tickets
$60

Starting bid

6 admission tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville

Sponsored by Kickin Kountry Radio 101. Total Value $150

Sterling Cross Necklace item
Sterling Cross Necklace
$25

Starting bid

A delicate, sterling cross necklace from Griffith Jewelers. Total Value $130

Rosie's Dream Beauty Shop item
Rosie's Dream Beauty Shop
$20

Starting bid

$30 Gift Certificate

Uncle Sam Wood Carving item
Uncle Sam Wood Carving
$25

Starting bid

Jerry Sicard - Pottery Hill Carving - Total Value $80

Vintage Market Lotion Set item
Vintage Market Lotion Set
$20

Starting bid

1 Lotion, 1 Body Wash and 1 Soap. - Total Value $45

English Cattle Gift Certificate item
English Cattle Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate from English Cattle Company

Sharon's Cafe item
Sharon's Cafe
$10

Starting bid

2 Free Lunch Specials at Sharon's Cafe. Total Value $19

Hollifield Auto #1 item
Hollifield Auto #1
$35

Starting bid

1 Oil Change @ 65.00

1 Inspection @ 13.60

Total Value $78.60

Hollifield Auto #2 item
Hollifield Auto #2
$35

Starting bid

1 Oil Change @ 65.00

1 Inspection @ 13.60

Total Value $78.60

Hollifield Auto # 3 item
Hollifield Auto # 3
$35

Starting bid

1 Oil Change @ 65.00

1 Inspection @ 13.60

Total Value $78.60

Dobson Auto & Hollifield Auto Package item
Dobson Auto & Hollifield Auto Package
$25

Starting bid

Dobson Auto - Armor All Care Bucket $32

Hollifield Auto - 2 Car Inspections $27

Total Value $59


Edward Jones Golf Supply Package item
Edward Jones Golf Supply Package
$50

Starting bid

2 blankets, 1 water bottle, 1 water thermos cup, 1 wine opener, 1 backpack, 1 workout bag, and 1 box of golf balls

Total Value $200

Tractor Supply Bucket of Goodies item
Tractor Supply Bucket of Goodies
$20

Starting bid

A bucket of cute and whimsical 5 wall decorations, grain bin set, bobble head chick and duck.

Total Calue $70

Sentry Lock Box item
Sentry Lock Box
$35

Starting bid

A Sentry Lock Box - donated by Steve Little

Total Value $65

Framed Print of Dugger Creek Falls item
Framed Print of Dugger Creek Falls
$50

Starting bid

Taken by James and Jenny Tarpley of Visio Photography, this "Falls in Fall" print will be a beautiful addition to your home. A beautiful 11 x 14 print framed to 16 x 20. Total Value $250

Handbag & Handcrafted Decorative Key Chain item
Handbag & Handcrafted Decorative Key Chain
$25

Starting bid

Cato's Brown Handbag - Value $50

Arrowhead Gallery Handcrafted Silver Purse Keyholder - Value $28

Total Value $78

Framed Ship Painting item
Framed Ship Painting
$20

Starting bid

Oil painting of a ship in the ocean....perhaps an Atlantic Crossing? A great framed print for the beach house or sailor.

Total Value $100

Hand Made Boys Vest/ Hat & Booties item
Hand Made Boys Vest/ Hat & Booties
$20

Starting bid

Hand knitted with love by Alice Stecker

Exceptional Value: $40

2 Knitted Baby Dresses item
2 Knitted Baby Dresses
$20

Starting bid

Dress your baby girl in these warm hand knitted dresses.

Made by Alice Stecker. Value $40

Knitted Scarf item
Knitted Scarf
$15

Starting bid

Handmade scarf by Alice Stecker. Total Value $25

"Blue and Beautiful" Grapevine Wreath item
"Blue and Beautiful" Grapevine Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate everything beautifully blue with this wreath made by Kara- It Can Be Arranged. Value $65

America 250th Shirt & Hat item
America 250th Shirt & Hat
$15

Starting bid

Shirt (Size Large) and Hat that celebrates America 250. Value $30

"Old Glory" Wreath item
"Old Glory" Wreath
$25

Starting bid

Made from a tattered flag, the use of the flag is compliant with flag code, Celebrate America in the grandest way with this display. Wreath Designs by Amy - Total Value $65

1776 Shirt and America 250 Hat item
1776 Shirt and America 250 Hat
$20

Starting bid

Sport this blue button shirt that celebrates the Revolution of 1776. Top it off with an America 250th Hat.

2 America 250 Hats item
2 America 250 Hats
$10

Starting bid

Buy you and a friend matching America 250 hats. Show your patriotism! Value $20

Hand Carved Wooden Box item
Hand Carved Wooden Box
$20

Starting bid

Stunning hand carved wooden box for your jewelry, precious photos, etc...

Donated by MACA. Total Value $50

2 Appalachian State Football Tickets & Parking Pass item
2 Appalachian State Football Tickets & Parking Pass
$100

Starting bid

Cheer on ASU vs.James Madison University Thursday, October 22nd.

50 yard line. Section 204 Row YY Seats 7 & 8

Parking Pass is in the John Thomas Lot behind the Convocation Center

Donated by Ann Heard. Total Value: $550

National Geographic Atlas of the World Tablebook item
National Geographic Atlas of the World Tablebook
$40

Starting bid

Sharpen your geography skills with this informative table book from National Geographic.

Donated by Steve and Janice Pierce. Value $100

Atlas of North America Tablebook item
Atlas of North America Tablebook
$20

Starting bid

Study up on your North American Geography with the stunning photographs in this National Geographic tablebook.

Donated by Steve and Janice Pierce. Total Value. $50

Basic Will for 1 person item
Basic Will for 1 person
$100

Starting bid

A gift certificate for a Basic Will for one person. Donated by Steve Little, Esquire from the law firm of Little & Lattimore. Valued at $300

Basic Will for 2 people item
Basic Will for 2 people
$200

Starting bid

A gift certificate for a Basic Will for one person. Donated by Steve Little, Esquire from the law firm of Little & Lattimore. Valued at $600

Sea Watch Resort Vacation item
Sea Watch Resort Vacation
$200

Starting bid

2 Free Nights with the Booking of 1 or more nights at Sea Watch Resort in North Myrtle Beach.

"Sea La Vie" One Bedroom Condo Sleeps 2 California King Bed. Dates available are between October and March. Donated By Joanne and Steve Tabor.


https://www.seawatchresort.com/?cmpid=googleplus&utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=gmb&NCK=8433103430

Baker's Automotive item
Baker's Automotive
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate

Gift Card: Smoke a Lil Smoke item
Gift Card: Smoke a Lil Smoke
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

Large Distressed Lantern with Candle item
Large Distressed Lantern with Candle
$20

Starting bid

Large white distressed lantern with battery candle. Donated by Home Town Floral.

Total Value: $50.00

Autograph of Ann B. Davis item
Autograph of Ann B. Davis
$7

Starting bid

Autograph hounds will delight in this authentic autographed photograph of Ann B. Davis. For those 70's fans, you may remember her as the lovable housekeeper, Alice on The Brady Bunch.

Donated by Time Travelers- Total Value $40

Roosevelt and Jefferson Coins item
Roosevelt and Jefferson Coins
$20

Starting bid

Coin collectors will love the chance to bid on these two Time Travelers Collectibles:

1997 Roosevelt dime and 2008 Jefferson nickel


Total Value $80

Workout Anytime 3 month membership item
Workout Anytime 3 month membership
$25

Starting bid

Get fit for summer with this 3 month basic membership. Sport your t-shirt (size L) while you work out.

Total Value $165

Roosevelt and Jefferson Coins item
Roosevelt and Jefferson Coins
$20

Starting bid

Coin collectors will love the chance to bid on these two Time Travelers Collectibles:

1997 Jefferson nickel and 2005 Roosevelt dime


Total Value $80

Butterfly Yard Art item
Butterfly Yard Art
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy this handcrafted Stained Glass Butterly yard art from Catherine Briggerman/Arrowhead Gallery.

Total Value: $30

Jesse Israel & Sons Garden Center item
Jesse Israel & Sons Garden Center
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate

First of a Kind: Carson House on Stoneware Plate item
First of a Kind: Carson House on Stoneware Plate
$35

Starting bid

Obtain the very first of a kind, hand-painted original Carson House scene on 8" handcrafted stoneware plate.

Donated by: BeBe Womick Total Value $75

Hand Knitted Fingerless Gloves & Socks item
Hand Knitted Fingerless Gloves & Socks
$20

Starting bid

Made by Alice Stecker - hand-knitted with love!

Hillman's Brewery Gift Package item
Hillman's Brewery Gift Package
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate, T-shirt, Cap, Oktober Fest Beer Stein and Decal

Real Fraser Fir Christmas Wreath item
Real Fraser Fir Christmas Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a real Fraser Fir Christmas Wreath (either 18" or 24") from Christmas Corner in Pineola in NC

Total Value $30

Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate item
Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

One $50 gift card good towards one class with Lorelle Bacon.

Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate item
Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

One $50 certificate good towards a Glasswork class with Diane Enger

Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate item
Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate towards any class or workshop at Arrowhead Gallery.

Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate item
Arrowhead Gallery Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate towards any class or workshop at Arrowhead Gallery.

Bob St. Clair Autograph item
Bob St. Clair Autograph
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Time Travelers. Value $60

Chris Mullin Autograph item
Chris Mullin Autograph
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Time Travelers. Value $40

John Thompson item
John Thompson
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Time Travelers. Value $40

"Favorite Houseplants" by Karen Dark item
"Favorite Houseplants" by Karen Dark
$100

Starting bid

Acrylic Painting by a Carson House Board Member and former Marion Art Teacher, Karen Dark. Total Value $350

#1 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick item
#1 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick
$40

Starting bid

"Main Street Marion Christmas"

"Carson House December Wedding"

#1 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # White Matted Print Set

Total Value $100

#2 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick item
#2 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick
$40

Starting bid

"Main Street Marion Christmas"

"Carson House December Wedding"

#2 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # Burgundy Matted Print Set

Total Value $100

#3 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick item
#3 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick
$40

Starting bid

"Main Street Marion Christmas"

"Carson House December Wedding"

#3 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # Black Matted Print Set

Total Value $100

#4 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick item
#4 of 50 Two Print Set by Carson House Artist David Womick
$40

Starting bid

"Main Street Marion Christmas"

"Carson House December Wedding"

#4 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # Sage Green Matted Print Set

Total Value $100

Book: WNC & East Tn in American Revolution item
Book: WNC & East Tn in American Revolution
$15

Starting bid

For the Michael Hardy fan, obtain a copy of his newest book in first edition printing.

Autographed by Author Michael Hardy

"Western NC and Eastern Tennessee in the American Revolution"

Total Value $25

Dot's Dario Ice Cream Stand item
Dot's Dario Ice Cream Stand
$20

Starting bid

A delicious array of ice cream desserts from none other than McDowell County's long standing Dot's Dario.

1 T-Shirt, 1 Parfait, 1 Waffle Cone

1 Small Cone, 2 Medium Cones, 1 Large Cone

3 Small Milkshakes, 1 Large Milkshake

1 Sundae, 2 Hot Fudge Cakes

Total Value $75


Marion Lake Club Golf Package item
Marion Lake Club Golf Package
$25

Starting bid

4 Rounds of Golf without Cart

Total Value $100

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