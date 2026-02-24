2026 Historic Carson House Silent Auction

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Starting bid
2 Gift Certificates for 2 free lunches valued at $15 each. Total Value $30
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10 Car Washes - Total Value $70
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$25 Gift Certificate to Mr. Bob's Donuts
Mr. Bob's Bigfoot T-Shirt. Total Value $50
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$25 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate
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Decorative green urn from Cozy Cottage - Value $30
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Choose from an array of flavors. Anyone who has tasted one of Martha's homemade pound cakes will not be disappointed. Total Value $45
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Enjoy this stunning cross necklace from Fire and Ice. Total Value $199
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$25 Gift Card
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$250 Gift Certificate - Must be 18 years of age
Starting bid
$250 Gift Certificate - Must be 18 years of age
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$30 Hot Wheelz Gift Certificate
$25 Sugar & Whisk Gift Certificate
Total Value $55
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$10 Gift Certificate
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$20 Gift Certificate from Closet Cleanout
$25 Gift Certificate from Fabulous Finds
Total Value $45
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$35 Gift Card from GoGo's of Old Fort.
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6 admission tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville
Sponsored by Kickin Kountry Radio 101. Total Value $150
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A delicate, sterling cross necklace from Griffith Jewelers. Total Value $130
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$30 Gift Certificate
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Jerry Sicard - Pottery Hill Carving - Total Value $80
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1 Lotion, 1 Body Wash and 1 Soap. - Total Value $45
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$50 Gift Certificate from English Cattle Company
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2 Free Lunch Specials at Sharon's Cafe. Total Value $19
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1 Oil Change @ 65.00
1 Inspection @ 13.60
Total Value $78.60
Starting bid
1 Oil Change @ 65.00
1 Inspection @ 13.60
Total Value $78.60
Starting bid
1 Oil Change @ 65.00
1 Inspection @ 13.60
Total Value $78.60
Starting bid
Dobson Auto - Armor All Care Bucket $32
Hollifield Auto - 2 Car Inspections $27
Total Value $59
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2 blankets, 1 water bottle, 1 water thermos cup, 1 wine opener, 1 backpack, 1 workout bag, and 1 box of golf balls
Total Value $200
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A bucket of cute and whimsical 5 wall decorations, grain bin set, bobble head chick and duck.
Total Calue $70
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A Sentry Lock Box - donated by Steve Little
Total Value $65
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Taken by James and Jenny Tarpley of Visio Photography, this "Falls in Fall" print will be a beautiful addition to your home. A beautiful 11 x 14 print framed to 16 x 20. Total Value $250
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Cato's Brown Handbag - Value $50
Arrowhead Gallery Handcrafted Silver Purse Keyholder - Value $28
Total Value $78
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Oil painting of a ship in the ocean....perhaps an Atlantic Crossing? A great framed print for the beach house or sailor.
Total Value $100
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Hand knitted with love by Alice Stecker
Exceptional Value: $40
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Dress your baby girl in these warm hand knitted dresses.
Made by Alice Stecker. Value $40
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Handmade scarf by Alice Stecker. Total Value $25
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Celebrate everything beautifully blue with this wreath made by Kara- It Can Be Arranged. Value $65
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Shirt (Size Large) and Hat that celebrates America 250. Value $30
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Made from a tattered flag, the use of the flag is compliant with flag code, Celebrate America in the grandest way with this display. Wreath Designs by Amy - Total Value $65
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Sport this blue button shirt that celebrates the Revolution of 1776. Top it off with an America 250th Hat.
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Buy you and a friend matching America 250 hats. Show your patriotism! Value $20
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Stunning hand carved wooden box for your jewelry, precious photos, etc...
Donated by MACA. Total Value $50
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Cheer on ASU vs.James Madison University Thursday, October 22nd.
50 yard line. Section 204 Row YY Seats 7 & 8
Parking Pass is in the John Thomas Lot behind the Convocation Center
Donated by Ann Heard. Total Value: $550
Starting bid
Sharpen your geography skills with this informative table book from National Geographic.
Donated by Steve and Janice Pierce. Value $100
Starting bid
Study up on your North American Geography with the stunning photographs in this National Geographic tablebook.
Donated by Steve and Janice Pierce. Total Value. $50
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a Basic Will for one person. Donated by Steve Little, Esquire from the law firm of Little & Lattimore. Valued at $300
Starting bid
A gift certificate for a Basic Will for one person. Donated by Steve Little, Esquire from the law firm of Little & Lattimore. Valued at $600
Starting bid
2 Free Nights with the Booking of 1 or more nights at Sea Watch Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
"Sea La Vie" One Bedroom Condo Sleeps 2 California King Bed. Dates available are between October and March. Donated By Joanne and Steve Tabor.
https://www.seawatchresort.com/?cmpid=googleplus&utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=gmb&NCK=8433103430
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate
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$50 Gift Certificate
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Large white distressed lantern with battery candle. Donated by Home Town Floral.
Total Value: $50.00
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Autograph hounds will delight in this authentic autographed photograph of Ann B. Davis. For those 70's fans, you may remember her as the lovable housekeeper, Alice on The Brady Bunch.
Donated by Time Travelers- Total Value $40
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Coin collectors will love the chance to bid on these two Time Travelers Collectibles:
1997 Roosevelt dime and 2008 Jefferson nickel
Total Value $80
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Get fit for summer with this 3 month basic membership. Sport your t-shirt (size L) while you work out.
Total Value $165
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Coin collectors will love the chance to bid on these two Time Travelers Collectibles:
1997 Jefferson nickel and 2005 Roosevelt dime
Total Value $80
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Enjoy this handcrafted Stained Glass Butterly yard art from Catherine Briggerman/Arrowhead Gallery.
Total Value: $30
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$50 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Obtain the very first of a kind, hand-painted original Carson House scene on 8" handcrafted stoneware plate.
Donated by: BeBe Womick Total Value $75
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Made by Alice Stecker - hand-knitted with love!
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$50 Gift Certificate, T-shirt, Cap, Oktober Fest Beer Stein and Decal
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Enjoy a real Fraser Fir Christmas Wreath (either 18" or 24") from Christmas Corner in Pineola in NC
Total Value $30
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One $50 gift card good towards one class with Lorelle Bacon.
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One $50 certificate good towards a Glasswork class with Diane Enger
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$100 Gift Certificate towards any class or workshop at Arrowhead Gallery.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate towards any class or workshop at Arrowhead Gallery.
Starting bid
Donated by Time Travelers. Value $60
Starting bid
Donated by Time Travelers. Value $40
Starting bid
Donated by Time Travelers. Value $40
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Acrylic Painting by a Carson House Board Member and former Marion Art Teacher, Karen Dark. Total Value $350
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"Main Street Marion Christmas"
"Carson House December Wedding"
#1 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # White Matted Print Set
Total Value $100
Starting bid
"Main Street Marion Christmas"
"Carson House December Wedding"
#2 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # Burgundy Matted Print Set
Total Value $100
Starting bid
"Main Street Marion Christmas"
"Carson House December Wedding"
#3 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # Black Matted Print Set
Total Value $100
Starting bid
"Main Street Marion Christmas"
"Carson House December Wedding"
#4 of 50 10 x8 Giclee Archival Matching # Sage Green Matted Print Set
Total Value $100
Starting bid
For the Michael Hardy fan, obtain a copy of his newest book in first edition printing.
Autographed by Author Michael Hardy
"Western NC and Eastern Tennessee in the American Revolution"
Total Value $25
Starting bid
A delicious array of ice cream desserts from none other than McDowell County's long standing Dot's Dario.
1 T-Shirt, 1 Parfait, 1 Waffle Cone
1 Small Cone, 2 Medium Cones, 1 Large Cone
3 Small Milkshakes, 1 Large Milkshake
1 Sundae, 2 Hot Fudge Cakes
Total Value $75
Starting bid
4 Rounds of Golf without Cart
Total Value $100
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