🎟️ Historic Carver Village Neighborhood Reunion Raffle 2025 🎟️
$5 Raffle ticket generated
$5
Want to increase your chances to win? Additional tickets available for $5 each.
Every T-shirt purchase includes one free raffle entry for a chance to win fantastic prizes at the Historic Carver Village Neighborhood Reunion!
🎁 Grand Prize: $100 Visa Gift Card
🎟️ 1st Place: $50 Visa Gift Card
🎟️ 2nd Place: $25 Visa Gift Card
💥 Bonus Giveaways: Additional surprise prizes will be given away throughout the day!
📅 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
📍 Location: Kennedy Park, Savannah, GA
📢 Raffle Drawing Time: various throughout the day (Must be present to win)
Want to increase your chances to win? Additional tickets available for $5 each.
Every T-shirt purchase includes one free raffle entry for a chance to win fantastic prizes at the Historic Carver Village Neighborhood Reunion!
🎁 Grand Prize: $100 Visa Gift Card
🎟️ 1st Place: $50 Visa Gift Card
🎟️ 2nd Place: $25 Visa Gift Card
💥 Bonus Giveaways: Additional surprise prizes will be given away throughout the day!
📅 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
📍 Location: Kennedy Park, Savannah, GA
📢 Raffle Drawing Time: various throughout the day (Must be present to win)
Add a donation for Reunion Planning Committee Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!