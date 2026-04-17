Historic Charleston Rotary Sunset Social Event (and Summer Escape Raffle)

About this raffle
Admission is complimentary.
Please reserve your spot so we can plan food and refreshments.
Join us for an evening of fellowship, great food, games, and beautiful rooftop views as we celebrate the start of a new Rotary year.
We'll also draw the winners of our Rotary Escape Raffles live during the event.
Thank you for helping us plan—we look forward to seeing you on July 9!
Far Escape - Turks & Caicos Getaway
Enjoy a 5-night stay at a luxury 2-bedroom condo at The Sands Resort on world-famous Grace Bay Beach. This unforgettable experience includes a welcome cocktail, dinner for four at Hemingway’s beachfront restaurant, and admission to the Rotary Club of Providenciales weekly meeting. Relax, recharge, and take in one of the Caribbean’s most beautiful destinations. Dates subject to availability; excludes Christmas and New Year. Drawing to be held July 9th; this package is valued at $4000+.
"Near" Escape - NC Wine Country Weekend
Unwind in North Carolina wine country at The Homestead at Swan Creek Retreat. This cozy 2-bedroom home offers a peaceful rural setting, perfect for slowing down and enjoying time together. Your experience includes four wine tastings at Dynamis Estates Winery. Think scenic views, relaxing evenings, and a getaway that feels just far enough away. Drawing to be held July 9th; this package is valued at $700+.
"Here" Escape - Charleston Hotel Stay with a Show for Two & Breakfast
Experience Charleston at its best with a night out to remember. Enjoy a stay at the Charleston Place Hotel, breakfast at The Cooper, and two tickets to a local show by Charleston Stage (https://charlestonstage.com). Great food, great entertainment, and a classic Charleston setting—all wrapped into one easy, unforgettable evening. Drawing to be held July 9th; this package is valued at $650+.
Harbor "Escape" - Private SunsetCruise+Wine
Enjoy a private Charleston sunset cruise along the Ashley and Cooper Rivers aboard a local charter vessel. Take in sweeping waterfront views, historic landmarks, and the beauty of the Lowcountry at golden hour. This experience is paired with a bottle of fine wine from a private collection, making it a perfect evening on the water—relaxed, scenic, and uniquely Charleston. Drawing to be held July 9th; this package is valued at $500+.
Can't decide? Enter them all!
With the Rotary Escape Bundle, you'll receive one entry into each of our four incredible travel raffles:
🌴 Turks & Caicos Getaway
🍷 NC Wine Country Weekend
🏨 Charleston Staycation
⛵ Private Sunset Harbor Cruise
Purchased individually, these entries would cost $275.
The bundle is just $250, saving you $25 while giving you a chance to win all four experiences. Each raffle is drawn separately. Bundle purchasers receive one entry into each drawing and are eligible to win more than one experience.
Even better, every entry supports the Rotary Club of Charleston Foundation, helping fund local grants and service projects that create lasting impact throughout our community.
One purchase. Four chances to win. Great odds. Great cause. Lasting Impact.
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