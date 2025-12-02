Historic First Jurisdiction of Indiana Leadership Conference

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Indianapolis, IN 46268
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, resources and lunch.
Comes with age-appropriate youth centric workshops, resources and lunch.
Comes with age-appropriate youth centric workshops, resources and lunch.
Comes with age-appropriate youth centric workshops, resources and lunch.
Payment for vendor fees
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!