First Jurisdiction of Indiana Church of God in Christ
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First Jurisdiction of Indiana Church of God in Christ
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Historic First Jurisdiction of Indiana Leadership Conference

Bethel Cathedral A.M.E. Church -6417 Zionsville Road

Indianapolis, IN 46268

General Registration (ages 18 and Up)
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, resources and lunch.

Youth (ages 18 - 22)
$20

Comes with age-appropriate youth centric workshops, resources and lunch.

Youth (ages 12-17)
$10

Comes with age-appropriate youth centric workshops, resources and lunch.

Youth (ages 11 and younger)
Free

Comes with age-appropriate youth centric workshops, resources and lunch.

Vendor Payment
$150

Payment for vendor fees

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