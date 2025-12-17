Historic Franklin House and Gallery

Offered by

Historic Franklin House and Gallery

About the memberships

Historic Franklin House and Gallery's Annual Memberships

Student of Franklin House (K-12 & College)
$10

Valid until April 14, 2027

· Unlimited Free General Admission

· 1 Guest Pass (One-Time Visit)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

Franklin House Senior
$15

Valid until April 14, 2027

· Unlimited Free General Admission

· 1 Guest Pass (One-Time Visit)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

Friend of Franklin House
$25

Valid until April 14, 2027

· Unlimited Free General Admission

· 1 Guest Pass (One-Time Visit)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

· 10% Merchandise Discount

Advocate of Franklin House
$50

Valid until April 14, 2027

· Unlimited Free General Admission

· 2 Guest Passes (One-Time Visit)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

· 10% Merchandise Discount

Sustainer of Franklin House
$100

Valid until April 14, 2027

· Unlimited Free General Admission

· 4 Guest Passes (One-Time Visit)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

· 10% Merchandise Discount

· Host 1 Free Private Photo Session on Property

Preserver of Franklin House
$250

Valid until April 14, 2027

· Unlimited Free General Admission

· 5 Guest Passes (One-Time Visit)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

· 10% Merchandise Discount

· Host 1 Free Private Photo Session on Property

· 2 Special Events Tickets

Bronze Champion of Franklin House (Corporate & Individual)
$750

Valid until April 14, 2027

· 4 membership cards (unlimited free admission)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

· Logo on website sponsor page

· Free conference room rental (1 per year)

· Social Media & Newsletter Spotlight

· 15% Merchandise Discount

· 15% Large Outdoor Event Rental Discount

· Annual Champion Partner & Donor Recognition Luncheon

Silver Champion of Franklin House (Corporate & Individual)
$1,250

Valid until April 14, 2027

· 6 membership cards (unlimited free admission)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

· Logo on website sponsor page

· Free conference room rental (2 per year)

· Social Media & Newsletter Spotlight

· 20% Merchandise Discount

· 20% Large Outdoor Event Rental Discount

· Annual Champion Partner & Donor Recognition Luncheon

Gold Champion of Franklin House (Corporate & Individual)
$2,500

Valid until April 14, 2027

· 10 membership cards (unlimited free admission)

· Historic Franklin House Newsletter

· Private tour for employees

· Logo placement at major events

· Logo on website sponsor page

· Free conference room rental (4 per year)

· Social Media & Newsletter Spotlight

· 25% Merchandise Discount

· 25% Large Outdoor Event Rental Discount

· Annual Champion Partner & Donor Recognition Luncheon

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!