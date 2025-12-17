Historic Franklin House and Gallery's Annual Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
· Unlimited Free General Admission
· 1 Guest Pass (One-Time Visit)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
Valid until April 14, 2027
· Unlimited Free General Admission
· 1 Guest Pass (One-Time Visit)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
Valid until April 14, 2027
· Unlimited Free General Admission
· 1 Guest Pass (One-Time Visit)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
· 10% Merchandise Discount
Valid until April 14, 2027
· Unlimited Free General Admission
· 2 Guest Passes (One-Time Visit)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
· 10% Merchandise Discount
Valid until April 14, 2027
· Unlimited Free General Admission
· 4 Guest Passes (One-Time Visit)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
· 10% Merchandise Discount
· Host 1 Free Private Photo Session on Property
Valid until April 14, 2027
· Unlimited Free General Admission
· 5 Guest Passes (One-Time Visit)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
· 10% Merchandise Discount
· Host 1 Free Private Photo Session on Property
· 2 Special Events Tickets
Valid until April 14, 2027
· 4 membership cards (unlimited free admission)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
· Logo on website sponsor page
· Free conference room rental (1 per year)
· Social Media & Newsletter Spotlight
· 15% Merchandise Discount
· 15% Large Outdoor Event Rental Discount
· Annual Champion Partner & Donor Recognition Luncheon
Valid until April 14, 2027
· 6 membership cards (unlimited free admission)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
· Logo on website sponsor page
· Free conference room rental (2 per year)
· Social Media & Newsletter Spotlight
· 20% Merchandise Discount
· 20% Large Outdoor Event Rental Discount
· Annual Champion Partner & Donor Recognition Luncheon
Valid until April 14, 2027
· 10 membership cards (unlimited free admission)
· Historic Franklin House Newsletter
· Private tour for employees
· Logo placement at major events
· Logo on website sponsor page
· Free conference room rental (4 per year)
· Social Media & Newsletter Spotlight
· 25% Merchandise Discount
· 25% Large Outdoor Event Rental Discount
· Annual Champion Partner & Donor Recognition Luncheon
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!