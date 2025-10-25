Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association Inc

Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association Inc

Historic Kenwood Neighborhood Association

Historic Kenwood Flag item
Historic Kenwood Flag
$50

26.5”W x 27”H custom-printed polyester


Pole sleeve on top, double-sided with liner


Traditional HK green flag


**Local pickup at Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe or HKNA Event**

Horrorwood Flag item
Horrorwood Flag
$50

28”W x 30”H custom-printed polyester


Pole sleeve on top, double-sided with liner


Black flag with white print

Halloween design


**Local pickup at Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe or HKNA Event**


Pride Flag item
Pride Flag
$50

29”W x 30”W custom-printed polyester


White flag with rainbow tree design and violet lettering


Pole sleeve on top, double-sided with liner


Pride Design


**Local pickup at Hawthorne Bottle Shoppe or HKNA Event**

