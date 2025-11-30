Historic Shepherdstown Commission's Ornaments

Offered by
About this shop
The Fireman’s Hall. on the corner of New and King Street, built in 1912, this red brick building of Gothic design with a square steepled tower at one corner housed the fire department. It also served as a community building, town hall, jailhouse, basketball court, sometime movie theater, and a gathering place for church suppers, bazaars, and entertainments by various religious and civic groups.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!