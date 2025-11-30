Historic Shepherdstown Holiday Ornaments including postage

This two story stone mill was built c. 1738. About 1835, a wooden third story was added. Sometime in the 19th century, a huge overshot wheel of 12 tons and 40 feet in diameter was built, positioned some 200 feet north of the mill in the Town Run. A sluice, supported on trestles, carried water from the southeast corner of Princess and High streets and discharged it onto the top of the wheel.