Historic Shepherdstown Holiday Ornaments including postage

Built in 1912, this red brick building of Gothic design with a square steepled tower at one corner housed the fire department and served as a community building, town hall, jailhouse, basketball court, sometime movie theater, and a gathering place for church suppers, bazaars, and entertainments by various religious and civic groups. After the fire company moved to a new fire house on Route 45 in 1987, the building remained empty for a time and now is privately owned.
The War Memorial Building on German Street is home to the Shepherdstown Community Club and the site of numerous civic events. The structure was built in 1867 and served as the home of the town’s Southern Methodist congregation until acquired by the Community Club in 1947.
Christ Reformed Church initially opened in Shepherdstown in 1747, and celebrated its 275th anniversary in October 2022. Its final service was held in January 2023. The 1798 stone belltower holds the oldest bells in Shepherdstown.
James Rumsey (March 1743-December 20, 1792) invented a steam engine capable of propelling a boat by means of hydraulic jet propulsion. He first demonstrated the engine on the Potomac River near Shepherdstown on December 3, 1787. This was 20 years before Robert Fulton’s boat, though the Fulton design was more practical, and it is Fulton who is honored today as the inventor of the steamboat.
This two story stone mill was built c. 1738. About 1835, a wooden third story was added. Sometime in the 19th century, a huge overshot wheel of 12 tons and 40 feet in diameter was built, positioned some 200 feet north of the mill in the Town Run. A sluice, supported on trestles, carried water from the southeast corner of Princess and High streets and discharged it onto the top of the wheel.
The Opera House replaced a one hundred year old building in 1909. Here moving pictures were shown continuously until 1956. Thirty-five years later, after extensive renovation, it reopened as a movie theater. It is currently used as a venue for both film and live music.
The building, located at the corner of Princess and German streets, was designed and built specifically for the bank. Jefferson Savings Bank, as it was known then, was formed by seven prominent local businessmen and opened on May 19, 1869. The bank moved into the building in 1906, and changed its name in 1909.
In 1786 Philip Adam Entler, Jr. built a residence on the west side of the property. In following years, others built substantial brick buildings on the lot extending eastward from Entler’s residence to Princess Street. By 1809 Daniel Bedinger owned all of the property that became the Entler Hotel and leased it to others.
Efforts of the Rumseian Society led to the construction and dedication of the monument as a state park in 1915 to commemorate Rumsey’s steamboat experiments. After the state stopped appropriations for the park in the 1960s, private efforts kept the park from deteriorating. In the mid 1990s, the town assumed maintenance.
The town built the market house in 1800, placing the whipping post and public hog pen on the south end. Offenders of town ordinances suffered public punishment. Hogs running loose could be seized for public auction. In 1845 the International Order of Odd Fellows added the second story in exchange for a 999-year lease.
When the cornerstone of McMurran Hall was laid in October of 1859, the editor of the Shepherdstown Register predicted that McMurran Hall would be “a lasting ornament to our town.” He was not wrong, and in honor of that distinction, Historic Shepherdstown chose McMurran Hall as the first in its series of holiday ornaments.
