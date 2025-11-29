Historic Shepherdstown

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Historic Shepherdstown

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Historic Shepherdstown Large Book store

BURIALS IN JEFFERSON COUNTY - Supplement, 1998 item
BURIALS IN JEFFERSON COUNTY - Supplement, 1998
$25

BURIALS IN JEFFERSON COUNTY - (1978 – 1997, Supplement to Tombstone Inscriptions), Complied by Hugh E. Voress, 1998.

DUKE/SHEPHERD/VANMETRE - GENEALOGY item
DUKE/SHEPHERD/VANMETRE - GENEALOGY
$60

A GENEALOGY OF THE DUKE/SHEPHERD/VANMETRE FAMILY
Smyth, Samuel Gordon. Lancaster, Pennsylvania : Press of the New Era Printing Company, 1909
hardcover

FOLKS OF SWAN POND - GENEALOGY item
FOLKS OF SWAN POND - GENEALOGY
$60

FOLKS OF SWAN POND -1989
by Elizabeth Snyder Lowe, hardcover

ELMWOOD CEMETERY TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS item
ELMWOOD CEMETERY TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS
$25

ELMWOOD CEMETERY TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS
softcover. Elmwood Cemetery Association, Inc, 1793-2012

ELMWOOD CEMETERY: PRESERVING "THE TESTIMONY OF THE ROCKS" by item
ELMWOOD CEMETERY: PRESERVING "THE TESTIMONY OF THE ROCKS" by
$15

ELMWOOD CEMETERY: PRESERVING "THE TESTIMONY OF THE ROCKS"
by Doug Perks

LEMEN FAMILY TREE - GENEALOGY item
LEMEN FAMILY TREE - GENEALOGY
$55

LEMEN FAMILY TREE
Vivian Park Snyder and Elizabeth Snyder Lowe, hardcover, 2001, 404 pp.- GENEALOGY

ROOTS & BRANCHES OF JACOB SNYDER FAMILY TREE item
ROOTS & BRANCHES OF JACOB SNYDER FAMILY TREE
$55

ROOTS & BRANCHES OF JACOB SNYDER FAMILY TREE
by Elizabeth Snyder Lowe | Jan 1, 1997
hardcover

TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS/JEFFERSON COUNTY item
TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS/JEFFERSON COUNTY
$25

TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS/JEFFERSON COUNTY
Daughters of the American Revolution. Bee Line Chapter (Charles Town, W. Va.), 1981
hardcover

RECORDS OF ROBERT S.M. HOFFMAN, UNDERTAKER item
RECORDS OF ROBERT S.M. HOFFMAN, UNDERTAKER
$45

RECORDS OF ROBERT SAMUEL MCCLAY HOFFMAN, UNDERTAKER, SHEPHERDSTOWN WEST VIRGINIA AND CORRESPONDING OBITUARIES
$45.00
Volume 1, Part 1: August 20, 1897 – December 31, 1900. Transcribed by Dorrene Gageby Hale and Cheryl Alexander Brown, Pack Horse Ford Chapter, NSDAR, Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Spiral softbound. 2022

Diana Suttenfield print-River 17 x 24.5(13x201/2 print size) item
Diana Suttenfield print-River 17 x 24.5(13x201/2 print size)
$15

Diana Suttenfield print 17 x 24.5 (13 x 20 1/2 print size) of the River

Diana Suttenfield matted print-Tobacco Warehouse item
Diana Suttenfield matted print-Tobacco Warehouse
$25

Diana Suttenfield 16 x 20 matted print-Tobacco Warehouse

Entler Hotel Magnet item
Entler Hotel Magnet
$5

Entler Hotel Magnet

Entler Note Cards item
Entler Note Cards
$5

A pack of 5 cards with envelopes showing the Entler Hotel, home of Historic Shepherdstown

Aunt Sallie's Quilt Kit (Instructions only) item
Aunt Sallie's Quilt Kit (Instructions only)
$25

Aunt Sallie's Quilt Kit (Instructions only)

Diana Suttenfield set of 6 cards-Bridge & Tobacco Warehouse item
Diana Suttenfield set of 6 cards-Bridge & Tobacco Warehouse
$10

Diana Suttenfield set of 6 cards with envelopes(3 of each)-Bridge and Tobacco Warehouse

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