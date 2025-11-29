Historic Shepherdstown Large Book store

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BURIALS IN JEFFERSON COUNTY - (1978 – 1997, Supplement to Tombstone Inscriptions), Complied by Hugh E. Voress, 1998.
A GENEALOGY OF THE DUKE/SHEPHERD/VANMETRE FAMILY
Smyth, Samuel Gordon. Lancaster, Pennsylvania : Press of the New Era Printing Company, 1909
hardcover
FOLKS OF SWAN POND -1989
by Elizabeth Snyder Lowe, hardcover
ELMWOOD CEMETERY TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS
softcover. Elmwood Cemetery Association, Inc, 1793-2012
ELMWOOD CEMETERY: PRESERVING "THE TESTIMONY OF THE ROCKS"
by Doug Perks
LEMEN FAMILY TREE
Vivian Park Snyder and Elizabeth Snyder Lowe, hardcover, 2001, 404 pp.- GENEALOGY
ROOTS & BRANCHES OF JACOB SNYDER FAMILY TREE
by Elizabeth Snyder Lowe | Jan 1, 1997
hardcover
TOMBSTONE INSCRIPTIONS/JEFFERSON COUNTY
Daughters of the American Revolution. Bee Line Chapter (Charles Town, W. Va.), 1981
hardcover
RECORDS OF ROBERT SAMUEL MCCLAY HOFFMAN, UNDERTAKER, SHEPHERDSTOWN WEST VIRGINIA AND CORRESPONDING OBITUARIES
$45.00
Volume 1, Part 1: August 20, 1897 – December 31, 1900. Transcribed by Dorrene Gageby Hale and Cheryl Alexander Brown, Pack Horse Ford Chapter, NSDAR, Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Spiral softbound. 2022
Diana Suttenfield print 17 x 24.5 (13 x 20 1/2 print size) of the River
Diana Suttenfield 16 x 20 matted print-Tobacco Warehouse
Entler Hotel Magnet
A pack of 5 cards with envelopes showing the Entler Hotel, home of Historic Shepherdstown
Aunt Sallie's Quilt Kit (Instructions only)
Diana Suttenfield set of 6 cards with envelopes(3 of each)-Bridge and Tobacco Warehouse
$
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