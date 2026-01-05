Join or Renew Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 24, 2027
Historic Shepherdstown Sustainers receive free entry to the museum and garden, the quarterly newsletter, 10% discount on publications, the museum opening reception in April and the holiday reception in December.
Historic Shepherdstown Partners receive free entry to the museum and garden, the quarterly newsletter, 10% discount on publications, the museum opening reception in April, the holiday reception in December and a Historic Shepherdstown notepad.
Historic Shepherdstown Patrons receive free entry to the museum and garden, the quarterly newsletter, 10% discount on publications, the museum opening reception in April, the holiday reception in December, a Historic Shepherdstown notepad and a personal meet the speaker reception prior to a speaker series event
Historic Shepherdstown Benefactors receive free entry to the museum and garden, the quarterly newsletter, 10% discount on publications, the museum opening reception in April, the holiday reception in December, a personal meet the speaker reception prior to each speaker series event, 10% discount on Entler Hotel event space rentals, a Historic Shepherdstown notepad and participation in a special time capsule to be opened in 2051 on the 275th anniversary of the US.
Historic Shepherdstown Sponsors receive free entry to the museum and garden, the quarterly newsletter, 10% discount on publications, the museum opening reception in April, the holiday reception in December, a Historic Shepherdstown notepad, a personal meet the speaker reception prior to each speaker series event, 10% discount on Entler Hotel event space rentals, participation in a special time capsule to be opened in 2051 on the 275th anniversary of the US, and recognition on a donor plaque in the museum, the website, promotional materials and at events.
Students with a valid ID receive a 50% discount, with sustainer benefits.
